Which? Best Buy TV DVD combis
Nobody tests TV DVD combis quite like us, and we go to the greatest lengths to put TVs through their paces, serving up comprehensive verdicts that you can trust.
With the help of our independent lab tests, you'll find a combi for your home that's not only packed with features, but easy to set up for the first time too.
You should expect nothing but the best when shopping for a new TV DVD combi, even if you're on a tight budget.
- Which? lab experts leave no stone unturned when it comes to testing combis.
- Our reviews cover leading brands including Logik, Hitachi, Toshiba and more.
- We buy all TV DVD combis that we test and don't take advertising.
- Our members can access extensive reviews, test results and spec data for each tested model.
Over a third of the combis we've tested to date are dreaded Don't Buy models, and so our research will stop you from picking a TV DVD combi that simply isn't good enough.
Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our TV DVD combi recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.
How we uncover the best TV DVD combis
Each TV DVD combi we review goes through four weeks of extensive testing, meaning we can unearth the models that excel when it comes to picture quality, sound quality, ease of use, features and power use. Only the very best models are worthy of the Best Buy title, and you may be surprised to hear that top performers aren't always the most expensive.
- Picture quality: Our experts watch countless hours of video clips with the sound turned off, unearthing the limitations of each TV's picture.
- Sound quality: Feedback from audio experts helps us spot the TVs that sound great, whether you're watching sport or a Hollywood blockbuster.
- Ease of use: Which? lab tests represent how you really use a combi in your living room, so you'll know whether a remote control is too fiddly to use, or a DVD menu is hard to read.
- Power: We take a close look at every combi to see how it'll impact your energy bill.
The Which? Best Buy logo is your guarantee of quality - it means you'll have a great time watching your favourite TV Shows, backed up by sound that's far better than the rest.
TV DVD combi reviews you can trust
Combis from the biggest brands in the market pass through our lab, from the likes of Toshiba, Hitachi, Avtex and Bush. Our extensive tests have found that some of the cheapest models on sale still manage to provide a solid viewing experience, and we've got the details.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.