The best TV DVD combis for caravans

What size combi suits a caravan?

If you're planning on buying a combi, consider the room you have in your caravan for a new TV, and shop accordingly. We spoke to Karl Metcalfe of the Static Caravan Club, who pointed out that wall hanging isn't an option for every mobile-home owner. As a result, you may end up looking for a model that comes with a sturdy stand, or a light TV that can survive a few bumps and scrapes.

Ian Hewlett of the Camping and Caravanning Club points out that top TVs are often far more rugged than regular ones – they have to be, considering the ways in which they're transported by caravanners. While some caravan owners may want to mount their combi on the wall using a bracket, the device needs to be very well secured. If you're driving down to a caravan site, a sudden jolt on the road could damage a wall-attached monitor.

Consider where in your caravan you'll be using the combi the most. If you're after a model to put at the foot of your bed, you may be willing to settle for something fairly small. We've reviewed TV DVD combis of all sizes in our test lab, from 19-inch to 40-inch.