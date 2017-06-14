The best TV DVD combis for kids
By Tom Morgan
If you're after a cheap and cheerful TV for your child's bedroom, there are plenty of models to choose from. Here are some of the best combis for kids.
When it comes to picking a combi for your child's bedroom, you'll most likely want an easy-to-use, budget-priced set that offers a clear picture and plenty of boredom-fighting smart TV apps.
Our expert combi testing covers combis of all shapes and sizes from the likes of Avtex and Hitachi. Only the TVs with top-notch picture, clear audio and a selection of built-in smart features do enough to be named a Best Buy. Keep scrolling for combis ideal for your child's bedroom, and a selection of models that we think you should steer well clear of.
Combis for kids
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Smart TV:
This Best Buy combi is a bargain, considering it also arrives with a Freeview tuner. We were impressed by the picture quality during testing, with plenty of detail shown on-screen. It may not have smart TV apps built in (you can add these with an internet streaming stick, though), but this 24-inch LED combi is still fantastic value for money.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Smart TV:
Our testing proves that this combi is a solid option for your child's bedroom. It's reasonably priced, arriving with a Freeview HD tuner and smart TV features. The 24-inch TV has quick and easy access to the YouTube app, although there's no BBC iPlayer service available.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Smart TV:
This 24-inch Smart HD Ready LED combi is on sale for less than £150, and smart TV apps such as Facebook, Netflix and YouTube are all included. Picture quality is average, but this is still a solid budget option for your child’s bedroom.
And here are three TV DVD combis to avoid
If you pick up a Don't Buy TV DVD combi, you'll have to suffer through unclear audio and a dodgy picture that lacks detail while trying to enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies. Our in-depth testing means that we can effectively sort the bad combis from the top-notch choices.
Below, we've rounded up some of the worst combis around. We suggest you ignore these models when it comes to picking a set for your child's bedroom. Remember, a cheap combi isn't always the best choice.
Don't Buy combis
- Picture quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 2 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Smart TV:
This is one of the lowest-scoring combis we've ever tested, and for good reason. The 32-inch screen is blurry and unrefined, with unnatural colours spoiling the viewing experience. The built-in speakers are woeful, too, projecting distorted, dull sound.
- Picture quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Smart TV:
This dreaded Don't Buy combi didn't impress at all during testing. The picture quality is awful for high and standard-definition video, and the distorted bass is even more irritating. Not recommended.
Choosing a combi for your child's bedroom
When it comes to picking a suitable model for your child or a living room TV for the whole family, consider the following:
- Price Combis are often cheaper than 'regular' TVs, and we've reviewed combis that are on offer for as little as £120. You'll obviously spend more for a larger screen, but even mini alternatives feature handy extras such as app support.
- Portability Combis with smaller displays are naturally easier to move around. If you're looking for a TV for the end of the bed or to take with you on a caravan holiday to keep the kids entertained, a small combi should do the job nicely. Mobile home owners should also see our guide on the best TV DVD combis for caravans.
- App support Some of the best combis we've tested arrive with smart TV features built in. This means that provided the TV is connected to your home internet, you'll be able to download a selection of child-friendly apps and games.
Smart TV apps for kids
Pick up a combi with app support and you'll have access to streaming services including All4, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. It's also worth noting that there are a number of smart TV apps designed for younger audiences. Examples include BBC iPlayer Kids and YouTube Kids, both of which are free to download.
Netflix is undoubtedly one of the most popular streaming apps around, and parents will be pleased to hear that the service has some safety features of its own. If you're the owner of the Netflix account, you can create a 'Kids' user account which limits access to inappropriate content. For more details on the service, see our full Netflix review. Alternatively, you might like to look into a Now TV Kids Pass, as some combis support the service out of the box.
If you settle for a combi that doesn’t have apps pre-installed, you might want to invest in an internet streaming stick such as the Google Chromecast Ultra. Plugging a streamer into the HDMI port of your TV gives you access to apps including All 4 and BBC iPlayer.