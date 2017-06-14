Top three best TV DVD combis for 2017
By Tom Morgan
Our independent lab tests reveal which TV DVD combis look and sound great. These are the best combis to buy in 2017.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The best combis around offer top-notch picture quality and impressive audio to match, using up low amounts of energy when they're in use or running under eco mode.
A new TV DVD combi will likely cost you far less than a regular TV, and many of the best performers to pass through our test lab are highly portable. Because of their smaller size, combis are a great fit for university, the kitchen, a child's bedroom or a caravan. Below, we've rounded up the top models available to buy in 2017.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 Which? trial.
The best TV DVD combis of 2017
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Freeview:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy TV DVD combi performs better than other, far pricier models, offering up a great overall picture and well-balanced colours on screen. There's no Freeview HD tuner, but there is a PVR function, which means you can record live TV to a USB drive.
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Freeview:
- Member exclusive
If you're looking for a combi with a large screen, take a look at this 40-inch TV. It has a Freeview tuner and smart-TV features, which means you can sit back and enjoy shows on catch-up services including BBC iPlayer and Netflix.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Freeview:
- Member exclusive
This mini combi has a 24-inch screen, a built-in DVD player and Freeview HD tuner. Although picture quality isn't top notch, you're still treated to an impressive range of smart-TV features.
And here are three combis to avoid
Without checking how a combi performed in our test lab, you run the risk of ending up with a TV that makes your favourite show a pain to watch.
Unlike our Best Buy models, low-scoring Don't Buys are let down by blurry picture and sound that's so unclear you'll struggle to understand what's happening on screen. Even the TV guides and menus can be a nightmare to scroll through.
Don't Buy combis
- Picture quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 2 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
This is one of the lowest-scoring combis we've ever tested, and for good reason. The 32-inch screen is blurry and unrefined, with unnatural colours spoiling the viewing experience. The built-in speakers are woeful, too, projecting distorted, dull sound.
- Picture quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Usablity:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Smart TV:
- Member exclusive
This dreaded Don't Buy combi didn't impress at all during testing. The picture quality is awful for high and standard-definition video, and the distorted bass is even more irritating. Not recommended.
Buying a TV DVD combi
When it comes to picking a new TV DVD combi for your home, there are a couple of decisions to be made. If you're looking for a combi for your child's bedroom, you might be better off looking at TVs with a display smaller than 26 inches. On the other hand, you might be after a larger, 40-inch set for your living room.
Combis are generally much easier to transport than regular TVs, with many popular models arriving with features designed for mobile-home owners in mind. We've tested a range of combis in our lab that can be plugged into the mains or into a cigarette-lighter socket.
Take a look at some handy buying tips using our guide on how to buy the best TV DVD combi.
How we test combis
When a combi makes its way to our test lab, we take a close look at whether or not the TV can provide good picture quality and impressive sound. Our rigorous testing helps identify the best models available to buy, and our ergonomic experts test each combi on how easy it is to use on a daily basis.
For more testing, head to our page on How we test TV DVD combis.