Top three portable TV DVD combis under 26 inches

We've reviewed combis of all shapes and sizes in our lab. When it comes to making a buying decision, opting for a smaller screen doesn't mean you have to settle for a poorer picture.

With a portable TV DVD combi, you can easily move your TV around the house if you need to, and it could also be a good fit for a caravan if you're heading off on holiday. Below, we round up the top portable combis that offer great value for money.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 Which? trial.