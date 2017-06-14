TV DVD combis: FAQs

Should I buy a Full-HD combi, or am I OK with HD-ready?

A Full-HD display is a great selling point, considering you can watch Blu-ray films at their highest quality. In saying that, most people use combis to watch standard-definition DVDs, so you might not need to splash out.

Sets marked as 'HD-ready' can handle Freeview HD TV (just not in quite the same picture quality), and they have no problem playing DVDs. If you're not too fussed about Blu-ray, a HD-ready combi could suit nicely.

