My5: Channel 5's catch-up TV service

Everything you need to know about My5, Channel 5's online TV service, from what you can watch to our expert top tips.

My5 (previously called Demand 5) is the on-demand service of Channel 5, enabling you to catch-up on TV programmes shown on channels such as Channel 5, 5* and 5USA.

Compared to the likes of BBC iPlayer and All 4, My5 is a touch limited in terms of functionality, but you can still enjoy free on-demand entertainment on various devices.

Whichever way you choose to access My5, you'll need decent broadband to get the best experience.

How to get My5

You can access My5 for free on PC and Mac computers over the internet using any browser, including Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer.

You also have a variety of ways to get My5 on your TV. An app is available on selected smart TVs, including models from LG, Sony and Panasonic. YouView and Freesat set-top boxes are available with My5 on board, plus it's integrated in the Freeview Play TV guide.

My5 can be accessed via pay-TV services from Virgin Media, Sky and BT TV. It is also on TV streamers from Now TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, along with games consoles, including Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

You can also download the app on smartphones and tablets, including iOS devices (iOS 6.1 or above), Android (running 4.1 Jelly Bean or above) and Windows Phone (running Windows Phone 8 or Windows Phone 8.1).

Bear in mind that the content available on My5 will vary between the different devices and versions.

What you can watch on My5?

Whether you're into Neighbours, Big Brother or international sport, My5 is the place to catch up on programmes broadcast in the past seven days on Channel 5's family of channels. You can also dip into the archives to watch older shows and content from partner broadcasters, like 5USA and Spike.

Unlike other on-demand services, such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Player, you cannot live stream channels on My5. Also, bear in mind that as Channel 5 is a commercial broadcaster, all on-demand content has adverts that you'll have to watch before and during your viewing.

My5 tips and tricks

My5: Depending on the version you are using, the My5 homepage has a range of content showcased in a carousel at the top of the page. Below, you can see recently broadcast programmes, and further down there's the most watched programmes by other users. Click on the content to start watching, or view related episodes if available.

Filter and search: You can filter the on-demand content based on switchable categories, including drama, documentaries and sport, or by A-Z. There's also a search bar for looking up a specific programme titles.

Subtitles and Audio Description: My5 indicates content with an (S) if it has subtitles and an (AD) if it has Audio Description. AD is only available on a small proportion of content and while subtitles are generally there on Channel 5 and Milshake content, they usually aren't on programmes from 5USA and 5*.

My5 tech tips: You'll need an internet connection to access the service and we'd advice you have a speed of at least 2Mbps. Whatever web browser you're using, make sure it's updated to the latest version. Also, you’ll be promoted to update to the latest version of Flash player to get the best possible experience.

Can I watch content while I’m abroad?

No. All content on My5 is only available to watch in the UK. Unfortunately, there's also no functionality to download programmes to watch while overseas, as is possible with BBC iPlayer and All 4 (on its iOS and Android smartphones).