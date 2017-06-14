Watch online TV

Learn how services such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Player allow you to catch up on your favourite shows, or stream live channels, over the internet.

All the major UK broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, have online TV services that enable you to catch up on programmes over the internet, or stream their channels live.

How can I watch them?

You can watch online TV on a variety of devices, from tablets and laptops to smartphones and smart TVs. However the availability of each service can vary.

To enjoy online TV you will need a reliable broadband connection. This doesn’t have to be a superfast service to stream shows but do need a minimum speed of around 3Mbps (megabits per second). If your broadband connection is slower than this then the picture quality will be poor and you’ll experience frustrating screen buffering while your computer waits for parts of the content to load.

Bear in mind, too, that the quality of video streaming you'll see can also be affected by the number of other people using the connection at that time. If they are also streaming videos, it will reduce the bandwidth you have available. Here’s where having a superfast connection can be beneficial.

Check your broadband speed with our free online tool.

If you plan to watch TV over the internet then we’d always recommend getting an 'unlimited' broadband package. Whether you're streaming or downloading content (see more on that below), it’s easy to quickly eat into your data allowance - if you're on a capped broadband package, then you could quickly run up additional charges.

Types of online TV

Streaming: This allows you to watch show as they’re streamed directly over the internet. It doesn’t mean that they’re being shown live – it could be a catch up service showing a programme that you’d missed – but the important factor is that you need a constant broadband connection for the entirety of the show.

Most streaming services now offer options for standard-definition, HD or even 4K Ultra HD streaming, but again the speed of your internet connection will dictate what you can get.

Downloading: Some services, such as iTunes or the new BBC Store, allow you to download TV programmes or films to keep on your device. This means that you can watch them at your leisure, even if you don’t have an internet connection – for example on planes or trains.

Do I need a TV licence to use these services?

If you're just watching purely catch-up television or films on-demand, then you won't need a valid UK television licence.

However you will need a TV licence if you're watching live TV. Andit doesn’t matter if you’re not using a TV – streaming on any compatible device, including computers and smartphones, counts too.

Most services will prompt you to state whether you have a licence before they let you stream live.

For more on this, head over to our TV licence explained guide.

So all the content is free, then?

A lot of catch-up TV content is free, but not all. The licence fee funded BBC iPlayer is completely free to access in the UK. ITV Player, All 4 and Demand 5 are also free to use, but you’ll see adverts before and often during the content you’ll watch. ITV Player offers a subscription service allowing you to pay to watch its content without ads.

Sky Go is the online streaming service for watching live and on-demand content from Sky and its partner channels. It is offered as part of the Sky subscription.

Bear in mind that there are often restrictions on when, or for how long, you can view programmes. The catch-up window is generally up to 30 days after the programme was originally broadcast, but there can be greater restrictions on certain content due to the rights the broadcaster holds. This is often the case with sport or films.