EE TV and broadband provider review

We ask thousands of TV and broadband customers about their experiences so we can tell you exactly how EE's service compares with that offered by other providers.

EE TV is a digital TV provider that's based on the Freeview platform. It's available to EE, Orange and T-Mobile mobile phone customers and comes bundled with EE broadband.

Prices are very appealing, especially when you factor in the generous introductory offers, but are customers happy with the service they receive?

EE TV review

In this in-depth review of EE's TV and broadband service, we'll:

Give you a full breakdown of how its customers rated it for key factors, such as the TV shows it offers.

Show how EE compares to all the other major TV and broadband providers, including BT, TalkTalk, Sky and Virgin.

Report quotes from real EE TV and broadband customers on their experiences.

Assess the equipment on offer from EE.

Look at the latest deals and offers that it's promoting.

Reveal the level of complaints to Ofcom that come from EE customers.

To get all this information, try Which? for just £1.

We'll tell you exactly what you need to know about all the UK's broadband and pay-TV providers and will help you avoid signing up for a deal you'll come to regret.

If you're already a member then go to the log-in page to unlock the table.

EE TV, broadband & phone satisfaction survey results Speed Reliability TV content Value for money Ease of contacting Customer service Technical support Customer score (%)

And if you'd prefer a cheaper option without a TV service, then you can find your ideal package by comparing all the latest broadband deals.

Our latest survey

Our results are based on our regular broadband and pay-TV survey. Twice a year, we talk to customers to find out what they think of the service they receive. This means we're best placed to help you to choose the right service for you.

In December 2016, we surveyed over 3,000 members of the public and asked them about their experiences with their broadband and pay TV provider. We report on all providers that have at least 30 respondents.