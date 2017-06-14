TalkTalk TV and broadband provider review

We ask thousands of TV and broadband customers about their experiences so we can tell you exactly how TalkTalk's service compares with that offered by other providers.

TalkTalk has recently joined big hitters Sky and Virgin Media in offering digital TV alongside its broadband service. It offers a cheap basic TV package with YouView's Freeview HD, catch-up and on-demand TV content, with the flexibility to add optional movies and sports fixtures including Premier League matches, Sky Sports, and ESPN. So is TalkTalk's TV and broadband service worth a look?

TalkTalk TV and broadband review

In this in-depth review of TalkTalk's TV and broadband service, we'll:

Give you a full breakdown of how its customers rated it for key factors, such as the TV shows it offers.

Show how TalkTalk compares to all the other major TV and broadband providers, including BT, Sky and Virgin.

Report quotes from real TalkTalk TV and broadband customers on their experiences.

Assess the equipment on offer from TalkTalk.

Look at the latest deals and offers that it's promoting.

Reveal the level of complaints to Ofcom that come from TalkTalk customers.

Our latest survey

Our results are based on our regular broadband and pay-TV survey. Twice a year, we talk to customers to find out what they think of the service they receive. This means we're best placed to help you to choose the right service for you.

In December 2016, we surveyed over 3,000 members of the public and asked them about their experiences with their broadband and pay-TV provider. We report on all providers that have at least 30 respondents.