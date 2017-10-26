Film Finder: How to watch movies and TV series online

Our new Film Finder tool takes the frustration and confusion out of finding a safe place to watch your favourite shows.

Considering there's more content than ever, along with more ways to watch it, it can be surprisingly difficult to know how to watch the TV show or film you want.

We've created a special tool to make finding what you want to watch, and at a price that suits you, easier than ever. And you won't have to worry about falling foul of a dodgy service or illegal stream as every provider on here is legal and legitimate.

Simply type in the name of the film or TV show and then hit search. Why not try it out below.

Which? Film Finder Tool

Our interactive tool presents you with a variety of options to watch what you want from a genuine, legal service.

Just search for your favourite TV show or film and you can find the places where to watch it, with the choice of streaming, renting, or buying outright on Blu-ray or DVD. You can choose the resolution of content you want, including SD, HD and even 4K Ultra HD quality.

You browse the tool for the sites, services and retailers offering the TV show or film you want, at the price you want. Then, you could be watching in a matter of minutes.

So, get the popcorn ready, dim the lights, and check out the Which? Film Finder.

What does it cost to watch online?

There are so many ways to watch online nowadays that it can be difficult to get a handle on just how much you should be paying.

If you're a habitual box-set binger or movie buff then a subscription to Netflix or Amazon Prime video could well worth be the investment. They start from as little as £5.99 per month, hardly wallet-busting.

If you feel like a subscription would be a burden and don't want to buy in to one service's roster of content then simply renting or buying on the fly may be best for you. You rent movies to stream for as little as £2.49, or if you're a fan of physical media you can buy Blu-Ray DVDs for as little as £5 - some even come with a free digital download code so that you can start watching straight away.