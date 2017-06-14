TV streaming services explained

TV streaming services from Netflix, Amazon and other leading brands give you thousands of TV programmes and films to watch whenever you like. Discover the best TV streaming services.

Instead of buying a Blu-ray you may only watch once or shelling out for a cinema ticket, you can subscribe to a TV streaming service for a monthly fee and enjoy an 'all-you-can-eat' buffet of content to watch over the internet.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about TV streaming services, including reviews of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Now TV.

Entertainment on demand

Whether it's Game of Thrones or Great Expectations, there's a TV streaming service that can offer the content you want to watch, wherever and whenever you want it.

Content is king with subscription streaming services - and every provider has its own strengths, such as the latest original dramas, and weaknesses, such as dated film selections.

Most subscription services offer you a free trial to try them out, and you can easily cancel if you're not happy, so you're not locked into a lengthy contract.

Where can I use TV streaming services?

Streaming involves playing a video over an internet connection, either using a web browser or dedicated app, on a wide range of devices.

These can include Android and Apple smartphones and tablets, along with laptops, smart TVs, games consoles and internet TV devices, such as Apple TV and Google Chromecast.

Our individual reviews of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Now TV tell you the specific devices where each service is available.

What internet speed do I need?

As you'll see in our TV streaming service reviews, you can get away with having a weak broadband speed and still stream the content. However, the video might not look the best if you have a poor connection.

We'd advise you to have at least 1mbps (megabits per second) broadband or higher if you're streaming content in standard definition (SD). If you want to watch in high-definition (HD) then you’ll need a faster connection of at least 5Mbps to enjoy the higher video quality.

Some services, such as Netflix, now offer content to stream in 4K Ultra HD quality, giving you four times the detail of regular HD. For this, however, you'll need fast broadband of at least 15Mbps. More detailed information for each service can be found in our Netflix and Amazon Prime Video reviews.

Most video on-demand services use 'adaptive streaming' technology – this detects your broadband speed and then automatically adjusts the video quality so that you're not hit by buffering (where the video freezes and a little loading wheel spins). The video may start at Full HD 1080p, but if you’re bandwidth is struggling it may drop down to a lower quality (720p HD or even SD) to keep playing.

To find out what speed internet you're really getting, use our handy broadband speed checker tool.

Do TV streaming services use a lot of data?

They can do. For example, streaming a two-hour Full HD film will eat up more than 6GB of data (and a huge 14GB if it’s in 4K Ultra HD).

Most people are now on 'unlimited' broadband packages, but if you aren't, be careful you don't incur extra charges if you go over your monthly data limit by streaming lots of video.

If you’re streaming on a mobile device, try to do this over wi-fi rather than 3G/4G, as you’ll use a huge amount of data and patchy signal coverage could affect the video quality. Again, be careful you don't exceed you data allowance and have to pay extra.

Can I download content on streaming services?

Yes, on some, but not all. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video allow you to download a TV show or film onto your device to watch while you don't have an internet connection. It's a great feature for enjoying content when you’re offline, such as on holiday or while commuting.

A download feature isn't currently available from Now TV.

If you do want to download content to watch while offline, catch up TV service BBC iPlayer offers this feature. You don't directly pay to use iPlayer, but you will need a valid TV licence.