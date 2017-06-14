Ever tried a steak sous vide? The Supreme Demi allows you to cook one at home. We gave it a try – read on for our expert view.

Sous vide cooking, where vacuum packed meat and fish are cooked in water at a constant temperature, has been hailed as 'the single greatest advancement in cooking technology in decades.' The SousVide Supreme Demi promises to make it easy to try this cooking method at home - but does it live up to the hype?

Our researcher took this kitchen gadget home to find out how easy it was to use, and whether the food tasted any good.

