Cordless vacuum cleaners

3

Cordless vacuum cleaner battery life

The amount of time a cordless vacuum cleaner can run for depends on the type of battery and what setting you use it on. Running times really vary – from less than 10 minutes to up to an hour – so it really depends on which cordless vacuum you get as to whether you’re likely to be able to clean an entire house with it in one go.

Bear in mind that the battery life claimed by the manufacturer is sometimes different to the actual amount of time we measured in our tests - one vacuum cleaner brand said its vacuum runs for 30 minutes, but in our tests it only lasted for 20.