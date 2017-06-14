Top five best car vacuum cleaners
By Matthew Knight
Below we round up the top vacuums from our tests that will make cleaning your car quick and easy.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent vacuum cleaner reviews.
The best car vacuum cleaners
The vacuum cleaners recommended in the table below have all gone through our rigorous lab tests, so you can be sure that as well as being able to get into the tight spaces you will find in any car, they will also do a great job at sucking up dust and grime from your carpets and hard floors.
Each of the top five picks in the table below have been specially chosen for their ability to reach into the type of deep crevices and tight spaces that you find in a car. Three of the five are handheld vacuum cleaners. Typically they are cheaper than either a cordless or corded floor-cleaning vacuum cleaner and are a great choice if you are after something to clean up everyday spills rather than a replacement for a larger floor cleaning vacuum cleaner. One is a cordless vacuum cleaner with a detachable handheld vacuum cleaner included that you can take out to the car and the other is a conventional corded vacuum cleaner that we think will do a great job if you can attach it to an extension cord and drag it outside to your vehicle.
|Our verdict
|Pet hair removal
|Car cleaning
|Score
|Best specialist handheld car cleaner
|
This handheld vacuum cleaner is great for sucking up quick spills in the kitchen and around the home, but it isn't until you take it out to the car that you really appreciate this vacuum cleaner's genius. Its flexible hose and range of crevice tools and attachments means almost nothing is out of reach in a car and it can get right underneath seats, into pockets and in nearly all of the tight nooks and crannies that you will find in a car.
To find out which handheld vacuum we're talking about - log in or try Which? for one pound.
|62%
|Best handheld car cleaner if you have a pet
|
This Best Buy handheld vacuum cleaner is great in the tight confines of a car and it is brilliant at sucking up engrained pet hair too. So if you have a back seat and boot covered in cat or dog hairs then this could be the car cleaning vacuum for you.
To find out which handheld vacuum we're talking about - log in or try Which? for one pound.
|78%
|Best cordless vacuum cleaner for car cleaning
|
If you don't want to buy a handheld vacuum purely for cleaning the car then this cordless two-in-one could be the best option for you as it will do a great job on carpets and hard floors in your home and converts easily to handheld mode for taking out to the car. It does a great job on engrained pet hair and is small enough to get into nearly all of the tight spaces you will find in your vehicle.
To find out which handheld vacuum we're talking about - log in or try Which? for one pound.
|83%
|Good-value cordless vacuum cleaner for car cleaning
|
This cordless vacuum cleaner is £100 cheaper than the very best cordless vacuum we've tested, but it does almost as good a job. It is an all-round brilliant cleaner for your home and again converts easily to a handheld vacuum that makes cleaning in your car a doddle.
To find out which handheld vacuum we're talking about - log in or try Which? for one pound.
|75%
|
Best corded vacuum cleaner for car cleaning
|
If you want a top-quality vacuum cleaner that will clean deep within the pile of your carpets and also not cause you to swear in frustration if you need to take it out to the car to clean, then this could be the vacuum cleaner for you. This vacuum cleaner has an incredible 15-metre cable which should be enough to get you out onto the driveway and around the car without too much difficulty. It's also an easy vacuum to manoeuvre and use.
To find out which handheld vacuum we're talking about - log in or try Which? for one pound.
|n/a
|84%
If you want to find out which handheld vacuum cleaners made it into our top five and for all of our reviews and Best Buys - log in or try Which? for one pound.
Why Which? cordless vacuum reviews are better
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
When testing handheld vacuum cleaners and cordless vacuum cleaners in the Which? test lab, we actually take them out to a real car and see how easy it is to clean in the door compartments, between and under the seats, in the crevices and in the glove compartment. Because we do this you can be assured that if we say a cordless or handheld vacuum cleaner is good at car cleaning, it really will be when you get it out of the box when you get home.
As well as how easy it is to use in a car, we test all our vacuum cleaners on how well they can suck up a variety of dust and debris, including fine Arizona sand and real cat and dog hair. We do these tests both on carpet and on hard floors so that you can know how well each vacuum cleaner will perform when you get it home.
If you are considering buying a cordless vacuum cleaner, a handheld vacuum cleaner or a conventional vacuum cleaner, make your life a little easier and take a look at our reviews first so that we can tell you which are the best and which ones to avoid.