Which vacuum cleaner?

Cordless or corded vacuum cleaner?

Cordless vacuum cleaners are powered by a battery, so they have a limited time that you're able to clean for. We have tested cordless vacuums that can clean for up to an hour and others that only last 15 minutes, so it's important that you know what to expect from the battery before you make a purchase.

Cordless vacuum cleaners are lighter than corded vacuum cleaners and can be easier to use. However, our testing shows that they're often not up to the higher standards of corded cleaners when it comes to the basics of cleaning.

If you're interested in a cordless vacuum cleaner, take a look at our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews so that you can be sure you're getting a machine that will last as long as you'll need it and also give your home an all round deep clean.