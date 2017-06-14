Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners rated

Which vacuum cleaner brand?
We bring you our expert Which? guide to the Numatic brand, which includes both Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners.
Somerset-based Numatic is most famous for its popular Henry range of smiley-faced vacuums, but it also offers several other vacuum cleaners, including Hetty, George and James.
Once you've decided whether Numatic is the brand for you, why not read our Numatic vacuum cleaner reviews of some of its popular models.
We've tested a range of Numatic vacuums over the past three years including Henry and Harry. We put each and every one through the same battery of tough tests as the models from all the other brands. By testing each model in the same robust way, we're able to accurately compare different models and brands to ensure we only recommend the very best as Best Buys.
While they may all share the same smiley countenance, we've found some models do a better job than others of cleaning your floors. In the table below we tell you how Numatic vacuum cleaners tend to perform in our tests, how reliable they are and how much they are liked by their owners according to an annual survey of Numatic vacuum cleaner owners. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
|Numatic vacuum cleaner overview table
|Number tested
|6
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Cylinder reliability rating
|Cylinder customer score
|Cylinder loyalty score
|Cylinder typical spend
|Should I buy a Numatic vacuum cleaner?
How much do Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners cost?
On average, people pay £103 for a Numatic vacuum cleaner, which makes them one of the best value brands around.