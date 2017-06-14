Hoover vacuum cleaners rated

Which vacuum cleaner brand?
Hoover is a name that's synonymous with vacuum cleaners, but are they any good and will they last for years without developing faults? We reveal all.
Hoover may well be one of the most famous vacuum brands, having created the first upright vacuum cleaner. But does first mean best, or have newer vacuum brands cleaned the floor with it in our tests?
Hoover offers a range of upright and cylinder, bagged and bagless machines. This includes models designed to be used on a variety of floor surfaces, and designed for specific issues like extra long reach or pet models.
In the table below we reveal how Hoover vacuum cleaners perform in our test lab, how reliable and well liked by its owners the brand is, how much a Hoover typically costs and finally, if you should buy one.
Alternatively, you can head to our vacuum cleaner reviews to see how Hoover models compare to rivals.
|Hoover vacuum cleaner overview table
|Number tested
|12
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Upright brand reliability rating
|Upright customer score
|Upright loyalty score
|Upright typical spend
|Should I buy a Hoover vacuum cleaner?
Once you've decided if Hoover is the right brand for you, browse all of our Hoover vacuum cleaner reviews for our verdict on individual models.
How much do Hoover vacuum cleaners cost?
The typical price paid for a Hoover vacuum cleaner is £109, which puts them at the lower to mid price range. You can get a Best Buy vacuum cleaner for around £100, so if you don't want to, there is no need to spend more than this to get fantastic cleaning results.
Choosing the best Hoover vacuum cleaner
We've tested 20 cylinder and upright vacs from Hoover, both bagged and bagless. Its vacuums often include useful features, such as adjustable floor heads, which can be raised and lowered to suit a thick-pile carpet or hard floor. Some upright models we've tested are effective at sucking up pet hair. However, we've found some of its machines are noisier than average, and some that use paper bags see a quick loss of suction as they fill up.