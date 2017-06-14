Hoover vacuum cleaners rated

Hoover may well be one of the most famous vacuum brands, having created the first upright vacuum cleaner. But does first mean best, or have newer vacuum brands cleaned the floor with it in our tests?

Hoover offers a range of upright and cylinder, bagged and bagless machines. This includes models designed to be used on a variety of floor surfaces, and designed for specific issues like extra long reach or pet models.

In the table below we reveal how Hoover vacuum cleaners perform in our test lab, how reliable and well liked by its owners the brand is, how much a Hoover typically costs and finally, if you should buy one. Only logged in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.

Alternatively, you can head to our vacuum cleaner reviews to see how Hoover models compare to rivals.