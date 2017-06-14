Which vacuum cleaner brand?
Miele vacuum cleaners rated
By Matthew Knight
We reveal if Miele vacuum cleaners are as reliable as claimed, and whether they'll keep your home dust-free.
German brand Miele offers a wide range of cylinder and upright vacuum cleaners at the premium end of the market. All are bagged, although they are due to launch their first bagless model in 2017.
Miele claims it's products are designed to last up to twenty years of use, and that's why they are more expensive than rivals. We've analysed the test results of all the Miele models we've reviewed to find out. In the table below, we reveal the brand's overall pros and cons, and our expert verdict on Miele vacuums.
Once you've decided if Miele is the brand for you, you can read full reviews of its most popular models including the cheaper entry-level Miele Classic C1 Junior Powerline.
|Miele vacuum cleaner overview table
|Number tested
|10
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Upright brand reliability rating
|Cylinder reliability rating
|Upright customer score
|Cylinder customer score
|Upright loyalty score
|Cylinder loyalty score
|Upright typical spend
|Cylinder typical spend
How much do Miele vacuum cleaners cost?
Miele offers vacuum cleaners costing from around £100 to £500, with the average price paid falling between £200 and £250. Miele are a premium vacuum cleaner brand.