Miele vacuum cleaners rated

German brand Miele offers a wide range of cylinder and upright vacuum cleaners at the premium end of the market. All are bagged, although they are due to launch their first bagless model in 2017.

Miele claims it's products are designed to last up to twenty years of use, and that's why they are more expensive than rivals. We've analysed the test results of all the Miele models we've reviewed to find out. In the table below, we reveal the brand's overall pros and cons, and our expert verdict on Miele vacuums.

Once you've decided if Miele is the brand for you, you can read full reviews of its most popular models including the cheaper entry-level Miele Classic C1 Junior Powerline.