Most reliable vacuum cleaner brands

Common problems with upright vacuum cleaners

While suction drop-off is the biggest problem facing all vacuum cleaners, uprights - which are more likely to have a rotating brush bar in the floorhead - are more likely to suffer from issues with the brush not working properly, and broken motor belts.

15% - suction deteriorating

7% - brush not working properly

6% - broken belt

The main way you can prevent suction deteriorating is to regularly empty your vacuum cleaner's dustbin or bag. The max capacity level is usually around a third of the dust canister on bagless models, so don't let it fill all the way up.

Make sure you regularly clean your filters too. If these are blocked then suction will start to drop.

How to fix common vacuum cleaner problems

If you're faced with some of the common vacuum cleaner problems below, we asked repairers to vote on whether they can be easily fixed at home, as well as the typical cost of getting the problem repaired, to help you decide what to do.

Broken filter

Cost of professional repair: around £38.

Repairers’ advice: the advice from repairers was split down the middle between fixing it yourself and getting it sorted professionally. A couple of those who advised the latter said that you can make the problem worse if you don’t know what you’re doing. But many of those who advised repairing it yourself said it was easy to do, and one said: ‘You can buy filters from shops like Argos, and they’re designed to be easily replaced.’ Others pointed out that instruction manuals explain how to replace the filter.

Our advice: you should be able to unblock the filter yourself with the help of the manual. If you need a replacement filter, it typically costs between £5 and £20.

A broken drive belt caused by accidentally sucking up a curtain

Repairers’ advice: most recommended getting it repaired by a professional. Drive belts are ‘fiddly’ and involve taking the machine apart, so it’s not something that can be done easily. Repairers stressed the importance of making sure it was fixed properly so as not to cause any more problems. There were a few dissenters, though – one said that it can be easily accessed, while another said that the instruction manual is likely to give full instructions on how to fix the problem.

Cost of professional repair: around £40.

Our advice: check the instruction manual. If it’s not covered there, call a repairer.

Vacuum cleaner not working due to a damaged or faulty mains cable

Repairers’ advice: three in five repairers we spoke to advised getting it repaired professionally. One said: ‘Plain and simple, it is dangerous to carry out any electrical repair if you are not qualified,’ and others echoed this view.

Cost of professional repair Around £47.50.

Our advice Stay safe by getting a repairer in.