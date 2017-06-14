Shark vacuum cleaner guide

American brand Shark offers an innovative array of bagless upright vacuum cleaners that aim to make your life easier when cleaning your home. Its original model has a lift-away canister which allows you to tackle fiddlier jobs like the stairs in handheld mode, while more recent models mimic the lightweight look of cordless vacuum cleaners.

Do these innovative extras add up to a better cleaning experience? When we test vacuum cleaners, we check how easy they are to use for a range of common house-cleaning jobs. So whether you've got lots of tricky corners to tackle, or want a smooth ride as you whip round your home, our vacuum cleaner reviews reveal the best options.

The table below reveals whether Shark vacuum cleaners are a good bet. You can find out the overall pros and cons of Shark models, and how they tend to perform during lab testing. Only logged in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.