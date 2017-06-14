Top 6 vacuum cleaner brands for 2017

Over the past 20 years we've put hundreds of vacuum cleaners to the test in the Which? test lab to find out which really offer the best cleaning power for your money, and which are worthy of earning our respected Best Buy recommendation.

As a result, we’ve developed an unrivalled insight into what each vacuum brand does well and not so well. In the tables below, we share what we’ve learnt about each of the biggest vacuum brands, including Dyson, Vax, Miele, Bosch, Henry, Hoover and many more.

We've split the results by upright and cylinder models, as we've found differences by brand in the reliability of upright and cylinder vacuums. If you already know which type of vacuum cleaner you want, skip straight to the table you need.

