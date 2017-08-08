Your top 10 Dyson vacuum cleaner questions answered

Most upright and cylinder models will have a second filter in the 'ball' of the vacuum cleaner. Some cylinders also have a filter in the back of the machine, and some uprights have one between the vacuum cleaner itself and the floorhead.

For cordless and handheld models, the second filter is sometimes in the main handheld unit. Because the filter's location differs so widely between models, it's worth taking a look at your instructions to confirm how many filters your model has and where to find them.

Once you've removed the filters, rinse them under a cold tap using just water, and allow to dry fully (ideally for 24 hours) before replacing them.

Some of the latest Dyson vacuum cleaners don't have filters at all

Dyson's Cinetic vacuum cleaners don't have filters at all. The dust cyclones on these vacs have soft rubber tips, which oscillate at high speed as the vacuum cleans. Dyson says this separates more tiny dust particles from the air than other vacuum cleaners, flinging them into the bin and removing the need for additional filters.

We've tested several Dyson Cinetic vacuum cleaners. See our reviews of the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal upright and Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Musclehead cylinder to find out whether the Cinetic technology results in brilliant cleaning and less maintenance.

3. Which Dyson is best?

We’ve tested all the major Dyson vacuum cleaners over the years. We found some models that excel, and some that don't live up to their high price and are outperformed by cheaper rivals.

Currently (June 2017), our highest-scoring Dyson got an impressive overall test score of 80%, making it a Best Buy. It costs a very respectable £200 on average. Not all Dyson vacuums do so well, though – we've found two that scored a less-impressive 65% and cost more than the top Best Buy.

Visit our Dyson vacuum cleaner reviews to compare models find out which ones we recommend.