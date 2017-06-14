Best Buy washer-dryers

How we uncover the best washer-dryers

Washer-dryers have a tough job to do. They need to wash your clothes thoroughly, rinse them well and dry them too, all in the same machine. They offer space-saving convenience, but that can come at a cost both in how well they clean and dry, and in reliability.

We test every aspect of washer-dryers. Everything from thoroughness and speed of the wash and rinse, to how well it dries your clothes, to how much it will cost a typical household to run. We also measure how noisy the machines are so you'll know whether you'll be forced into another room just to carry on a conversation.

In addition to our lab testing, we survey hundreds of Which? members every year about any problems they've had with their washer-dryers, to find out which brands are the most reliable. The reliability scores we calculate from this survey are especially important for washer-dryers as they have the lowest overall reliability score of all of the large appliances we review. The highest-scoring brand of washer-dryer has achieved a good score of 76%, while the least reliable brand scores just 30%.

We do all this and more to find machines that are worth your consideration - and identify which ones you should avoid.