Top five washer-dryer brands for 2017
By Matt Stevens
Find out which are the best and worst washer-dryer brands, as rated by hundreds of owners and based on our independent lab tests.
We've been testing and reviewing washer-dryers for years, so we know exactly what makes a great one, and an awful one. Due to our years of experience, we also know which brands produce better washer-dryers and which ones regularly let consumers down.
As well as our testing experience of washer-dryers, we also collect brand ratings from the experiences of hundreds of washer-dryer owners. These brand ratings help determine whether a product becomes a Best Buy – if it gets a high score in our lab tests but is from a brand rated poorly by consumers, it can't be a Best Buy.
Take a look at our washer-dryer reviews to find the best and the most reliable dryer for you.
In the table, below, we've brought together all of the key information from our lab tests and our annual survey of Which? members who own washer-dryers to list the very best washer-dryer brands. This includes a reliability rating and a customer score for each brand (how satisfied owners were with the brand and whether they'd buy it again).
Our results include the whole range of washer-dryer brands, such as Bosch, Miele, AEG, Zanussi and Hotpoint. And because we're independent and don't take advertising, you know that if a brand scores badly, we won't be afraid to say so.
|Washer-dryer brands
|Brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|63%
|76%
|This brand is highly rated by its owners, and that's reflected in our tests with many high-scoring models. Customers clearly like their machines with this brand bagging the highest customer score for washer-dryers and it also gets a reasonable rating for reliability. One model is a Best Buy, the others we've recently tested aren't far behind and owners tell us they're good value for money.
|49%
|n/a
|There are lots of washer-dryers to choose from this brand, but most aren't impressive. We've found two Don't Buys and a third of the machines on our site score less than 45%. You can get cheap washer-dryers from this brand, starting at around £300, but one of the Don't Buys costs more than £450 and with an average customer score of just 49%, it's a brand to avoid.
|65%
|73%
|All of the models we've tested from this brand scored highly in our tests and five are good enough to be Best Buys. Machines are pricey, though, starting at just over £500 and going right up to more than £1000. That said, customers tell us that they represent good value for money. Reliability is satisfactory and its customer score is about average for washer dryer brands.
|68%
|n/a
|The problem with many washer-dryers is that they don't do either job particularly well. But washer-dryers from this brand buck the trend by working as well as standalone washing machines and tumble dryers. Its washer-dryers are expensive, but the current Best Buy is an outstanding machine and one of the highest scoring on our site.
|63%
|70%
|Washer-dryers from this brand generally do well in our tests but with brand reliability dipping below the average for washer-dryers this year, we can't make them Best Buys. They're usually better at washing than drying, average test scores are higher than many brands and at around £400, they're good value.
|
Table notes Average test score based on washer-dryers reviewed and available at the time of writing, December 2016. Reliability and customer scores based on feedback from 356 Which? members, surveyed in September 2016. Customer score reflects owner satisfaction and how likely owners are to recommend this brand. Where n/a appears, survey data is not available for this brand. Table last updated December 2016.
Choosing the best brand of washer-dryer
A washer-dryer that can dry your clothes as well as it cleans them is no good if it's only going to last you a couple of years. That's why we ask hundreds of washer-dryer owners about any faults with their appliance, so we can combine a reliability score with our test scores to bring you Best Buys.
We also ask owners whether they are satisfied with the washer-dryer brand and whether they would recommend it to a friend. From this information we can calculate a brand customer score. Our top brand gets an impressive 79%, while the worst scores 69%. We've found you don't have to spend a lot to get a reliable machine – some of the highest scoring are reasonably priced.
Our research shows that there's a big difference between the best and the worst washer-dryers – machines from the best brand score almost 20% more in our lab tests than the worst. So, to help you make an informed decision about which washer-dryer to buy, we have also included the average test score from our Which? lab for each brand in our table, above.
Visit our washer-dryer reviews to help you choose the best washer-dryer that will remove tough stains, leave your washing evenly dry and be reliable.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
We've collated all of our washer-dryer test results to bring you an at-a-glance guide to the best and worst brands. We’ve also added our unique reliability ratings and customer scores straight from our latest survey of thousands of washer-dryer owners, so you can get a clear picture of how the different brands compare.
We work out our reliability ratings by asking dryer owners about the problems they've faced since buying their machines. The greater the number of problems, the lower the reliability score.
The Which? customer score is based on how satisfied owners are with their machines and whether they would recommend the brand to a friend.