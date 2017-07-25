Indesit washer-dryers rated

How much do Indesit washer-dryers cost?

If you're after a washer-dryer that comes in cheap, Indesit could be the brand for you, as the average cost of an Indesit is around £330. This makes Indesit washer-dryers much cheaper than mid-priced brand Hotpoint – you'd pay around £400 for a Hotpoint washer-dryer. And an Indesit is far cheaper than going for a Samsung washer-dryer – choose a Samsung and you'll be splashing out an average of £850.

Choosing the best Indesit washer-dryer

Indesit washer-dryers tend to be quite basic machines with few features – a fact that's reflected in their price, so bear this in mind when you're comparing models and brands.

Washer-dryers can always wash a larger load than they can dry. The majority of Indesit washer-dryer models are between the 6-9kg wash capacity, but we have tested some that can wash up to 10kg of laundry. Most washer-dryers have a drying capacity of anywhere from 2.5kg to 8kg. We've found that Indesit models' capacity tends to be lower than some of its competitors.

Most of the Indesit washer-dryer models that we've reviewed tend to have an energy rating label of A. To put this in perspective, washer-dryers are energy rated between A and C, with A deemed to be the most energy-efficient and C the least.

But our tests have found that you can't always rely on the energy label to be assured you're buying an efficient model.

