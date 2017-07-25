Most reliable washer-dryer brands

To help you discover which brands of washer-dryer are the most reliable, and which need to be avoided, we’ve asked hundreds of washer-dryer owners to tell us about the problems they’ve faced and just how satisfied they are with their choice of brand.

Washer-dryers are a great space-saver and can be cheaper than buying a washing machines and a tumble dryer. But you do have to take more care when choosing a washer-dryer than you might have to with other products – they do two jobs and because of this have a bit more that can go wrong. Washer-dryers have a relatively low reliability rating of 72%, but this is comparable with fridge-freezers, another product that has to master two jobs.

However, we've found that 77% of washer-dryers from the most reliable brand will remain fault-free for 10 years. One brand noticeably less reliable than the rest. Just 62% of its machines will still be fault-free after a decade. And you might be surprised which big-name brand this is.

Take a look at our washer-dryer reviews to find the best and the most reliable washer-dryer for you.

The table below shows the reliability scores and ratings for popular brands of washer-dryer. The more stars, the more reliable the washer-dryer brand.

