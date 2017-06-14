Washing machines advice guides

Washing machines advice guidesWhich washing machine? How much to spend? Best brands? All you need to know about washing machines, from the experts at Which?FeaturedWhich washing machine?Buy the best washing machine for your budget with our expert help. All you need to know about washing machines before you shop: from spin speeds to drum size.In this guide (4 articles)FeaturedWhich washing machine brand?by Matt StevensDiscover the best washing machines. Find out how popular brands, such as AEG, Samsung, Hotpoint, Bosch, Beko and Indesit rate on reliability and performance.In this guide (19 articles)FeaturedTop five washing machinesby Matt StevensNeed a new washing machine in a hurry? We pick five of the best washing machines from hundreds of Which? washing machine reviews.Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor loginTop five cheap washing machinesLooking for a brilliant washing machine that won't break the bank? We reveal the top five cheapest Best Buy washing machines from the hundreds we've tested. How we test washing machinesEach washing machine we test is subjected to more than 300 assessments for washing, convenience and noise. Our tests find the best washing machines for you.Useful washing machine programsAn independent guide to buying the best washing machine with the right washing machine programs for you, from the appliance experts at Which?How to clean a smelly washing machineWashing machines can get smelly. Here's how to get rid of that odour and prevent it from returning, straight from the Which? washing machine experts.How to fix a loud washing machineGot a very loud washing machine? Which? experts reveal the quick checks you can make to minimise the amount of sound your washing machine is making.How to fix a dodgy detergent drawerGot a grimy or broken washing machine detergent drawer? Our video lists some of the most common problems with detergent drawers and what you can do about them.How to deal with strange sounds from your washing machineIs something going bump in the wash? If your washing machine is making strange or loud noises, our video shows you how to diagnose and fix your machine yourselfWashing symbols explainedFind out what those funny looking laundry symbols on clothing labels actually mean, including the clothes label symbols for dry cleaning and water temperature.Washing machine temperature guideShould you wash laundry at 30, 40, 20 or 60 degrees? Plus, what is the cost of washing at 60 or 30? Find out what washing machine temperature you should use.Should I wash at 60°C?Should you wash at 60°C? The majority of washing machines tested by Which? did not reach 60°C - what does that mean for you and your laundry? Find out here.