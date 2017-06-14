How to clean a smelly washing machine

1

Run a service wash

Here in the UK, most people wash their clothes at 40°C or less. This is a great way to save money on energy bills and is better for the environment, but there is a down side.

Washing at these temperatures won't completely rid your washing machine of mould and bacteria. Instead, you need to run a service wash to deal with this problem.

A service wash means spinning the machine without any clothes in at a high temperature. Ideally done once a month, most manufacturers now recommend you use a certain cycle to do this or provide a special drum-cleaning program. Your instruction manual should have this information. If not, call the manufacturer's customer service line and ask which program to use.

The only down side to running a hot wash is that it will cost more. That's why when we test washing machines we measure how much energy and water it uses, so we can tell you how much it'll cost to run.

We've found A+++ rated machines that cost more to run than A+ models, so take a look at our washing machine reviews to help you find a great model that doesn't cost the earth.