How we test washing machines

One-star wash: shown on the left in the image above. Here the washing machine was able to clean less than 60% of the soiling. Visibly more stains were left on the cloths compared with the three- and five-star machines.

Three-star wash: does a considerably better job on stains, such as grass, chocolate and blood, when compared with the one-star machine - but still only removes about two-thirds of all the stains from the cloths. A three-star result represents what we consider average cleaning power.

Five-star wash: shown on the right on the image above. Removing almost 85% of soiling in our tests, a five-star clean like the one will lift a bit more heavy soiling than a three star. The only stain that was still visible after the testing was the chocolate stain, which is extremely tough to wash out.

Cottons and synthetics

The images above show how well stains are washed on the cottons program, but we also test every washing machine we review on the synthetics program and give each machine a synthetics wash rating out of five stars, with five stars being the best.

Make sure you buy a five-star washing machine by checking our expert washing machine reviews before you buy.

Does it leave traces of detergent on my laundry?

To measure how well each washing machine removes detergent during the rinse cycle, we take freshly rinsed washing from the machine, just before the spin cycle, and spin it in a super-fast spin dryer. This dryer spins at 2800rpm, roughly twice as fast as a typical washing machine.

A machine that has been awarded one star for rinsing, may leave visible traces of detergent on your clothes.

After the spin, we collect water from the clothes and measure how alkaline it is compared with the alkalinity of the tap water used in the wash. Detergent is alkaline, so the greater the increase, the poorer the washing machine is at rinsing.