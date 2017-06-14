Should I wash at 60°C?

Does it matter whether my machine reaches 60°C?

Even if your washing machine is one of the models that does actually reach the temperature shown on the front of the machine, it turns out you'll still be reliant on your choice of detergent to remove any bugs and bacteria from your laundry.

Which? spoke to Professor Bill Grant, emeritus professor of environmental microbiology at the University of Leicester, who explained why it's detergent, rather than temperature, that you need to kill bugs:

'Bacterial spores and some viruses are quite resistant to 60°C. The major sanitising effect of the domestic wash is the removal, rather than destruction, of bacteria and viruses.

'Modern detergents work much better at low temperatures than years ago, when higher temperatures were necessary to achieve the same results.'

We've also been talking to other organisations to find out the effects of washing machines not reaching 60°C on the 60°C cycle.

MRSA Action UK told us you need to wash laundry at 60°C for 10 minutes to kill MRSA and clostridium difficile bacteria or use a bleach-based laundry product. Since being contacted by Which?, MRSA Action UK has changed the advice on its website to the following:

'If you have been diagnosed with MRSA or are caring for someone with MRSA you should wash your clothes, bedding and linen as normal at the hottest temperature suitable for the fabric. You may wish to consider using a bleach-based laundry product. However, please be mindful of changing laundry powder or detergent if there is likely to be anyone with skin sensitivity in your household.'

Similarly, Lindsey McManus of Allergy UK told us that to stop house mites and their allergen working, you need to maintain a temperature of at least 60°C for 20 minutes and follow with a sufficient rinse cycle.

Of the washing machines in our tests, the one to stay above 60°C the longest was the Panasonic NA-147VB4. But it only maintained a temperature of or above 60°C for three minutes, so no washing machine we tested comes close to being able to remove MRSA or house mites using just the 60°C cotton program.