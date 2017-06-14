Top five cheap washing machines
By Matt Stevens
Bag a bargain Best Buy washing machine with our top pick of the cheapest on test.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We've tested and rated hundreds of washing machines, and our independent test scores and reliability ratings mean that we can help take the guesswork out of choosing and set you on the fast track straight to the best models that won't break the bank.
And because no one wants to spend more than they have to on a washing machine, we've rounded up the top five cheapest Best Buy washing machines from our tests in the table below.
Which? members can log in to access the top five. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 Which? trial.
Top five best cheap washing machines
- Cotton wash:
- 5 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
This large-capacity washer has notched up a top score in our tests by giving clothes an outstanding clean. It's also easy to use, and the spin is brilliant at removing water from clothes.
- Cotton wash:
- 4 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
If you need a new washing machine that won't break the bank, this is one of the best options available. Clothes get a decent clean, rinse and spin, plus it's reasonably affordable.
- Cotton wash:
- 4 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
It cleans well, it's easy to use, and the spin cycle does a good job. This is a brilliant washing machine from and we recommend you buy it.
- Cotton wash:
- 5 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy washing machine is brilliant at cleaning clothes, and has an affordable price tag. The spin cycle does a good job of removing water from clothes and you’ll find this washing machine easy to use, too – so it’s one to consider.
- Cotton wash:
- 4 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
With good cleaning results and hassle-free operation, this is an excellent washing machine for the price, making it a great choice if you’re on a budget.
Not found what you're looking for? Compare all the rest of our washing machine reviews.
Cheap washing machine reviews
Even the cheapest washing machines cost upwards of around £150, and if you're paying a sizeable sum for a new one, we think you deserve the best cleaning power that won't let you down.
That's why we put each machine we review through at least a month's worth of rigorous testing to find out how well they tackle tough stains, how thoroughly they rinse clothes to remove detergent and how good they are at cleaning clothes on the most commonly used programs.
We even check how noisy they are, and how efficient they are at using water and energy. Thanks to all this, we can confidently guide you to the very best for your budget in our independent tests.
These tests have revealed many cheap machines that are very poor. Make sure you avoid these by checking out the Don't Buy washing machines.
But we have also found some bargain rubies in the rubble, as you can see in our table above, which has washing machine recommendations and scores correct as of November 2016.
But it's worth bearing in mind that if you're going for a cheap washing machine, you should be prepared for fewer functions and programs. You're also unlikely to find the biggest drum sizes in cheap machines so may need to pay more if you've got a big family or need to wash large loads.
Washing machines you can trust
Tough testing isn't all we do. We think it's important that you can rely on your washing machine to not let you down – that's why we ensure all of our Best Buys come from brands that are proven to be reliable.
We survey thousands of washing machine owners year after year to find out how pleased they are with their machines, and if they've had any faults or issues.
Careful analysis of the results means that we can give each washing machine brand a unique reliability rating. We'll only make a washing machine a Best Buy if it tops our tests and gets a good reliability rating, or comes with a free five-year parts and labour warranty.
You can find out how the bestselling brands compare by heading to our guide to the best washing machine brands.