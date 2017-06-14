Top five washing machines
By Matt Stevens
Top-scoring Best Buy washing machines from our Which? reviews to suit your family and budget
Right now, there are more than 500 different washing machine models available to buy in the UK alone. That’s a dizzying amount of choice – especially if you need to replace your washing machine in a hurry. So in case you haven’t got time to weigh up the pros and cons of every model available, we’ve put together our pick of five Best Buy washing machines from our tests in the table below.
Find the best washing machine
Cheapest Best Buy washing machine
- Overall cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
With good cleaning results and hassle-free operation, this is an excellent washing machine for the price, making it a great choice if you’re on a budget.
Top scoring Best Buy washing machine
- Overall cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
This is an outstanding washing machine - it flew through all of our washing tests; it's great for cottons and synthetics, it's good at rinsing detergent out, and it's exceptionally good at spinning.
Best washing machine for medium-sized households
- Overall cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 2 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
An 8kg drum - perfect for medium-sized families - it's great at washing cottons, such as shirts and jeans, and equally brilliant when washing synthetics. Spinning is very good, too, and it does a first-class job of washing detergents from clothes.
Best washing machine for large households
- Overall cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
This 10kg capacity washing machine won’t let you down. We were delighted with how well it dealt with the dried-on stains we pitted it against at the Which? test lab and happy make it a Best Buy.
Best built-in washing machine
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Member exclusive
- Energy label:
- Member exclusive
This Hotpoint is a pretty decent machine. It does a good job of cleaning clothes, especially laundry washed on the 40 degree cottons cycle, though you'll wait a while for the program to finish. Anyone looking for an integrated washing machine should have this model on their shortlist.
Not found the product for you in the table above? Browse all our washing machine reviews.
About our best washing machines
Recommendations and test scores in the table above are correct as of November 2016. These are our recommendations, based on the scores generated by our reviews for the best washing machines for different buyers' needs.
The best washing machines clean clothes fantastically on the commonly used programs, thoroughly rinse them to get rid of detergent and are easy to use. They're also energy and water efficient, and not too noisy.
All Best Buy washing machines come from reliable brands – or have a five-year warranty
No one should end up shelling out their hard-earned cash on a washing machine that breaks down prematurely or is anything less than fantastic at washing clothes.
That's why we thoroughly review all washing machines by putting each through at least a month of rigorous laboratory tests to see how well they do all of the above. Take a look at the Don't Buy washing machines that fail to make the grade.
Washing machines you can rely on
But we don’t stop there. We also insist that all Best Buys come from a brand that we’ve found to be reliable. And that involves us talking to thousands of washing machine owners every year and gathering feedback about the issues they've had with their machines.
The results mean we can give major brands of washing machine a rating for reliability – and we won’t make a high-scoring washing machine a Best Buy if it comes from a brand with a poor reliability rating, unless that model comes with a free five-year parts and labour warranty. You can see how the major brands stack up by going to our guide to the best washing machine brands.