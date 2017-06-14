Washing machine temperature guide

Many people use 40ºC wash programmes almost exclusively these days, and the current trend is to use even lower temperatures to save energy. Some detergents are designed to work best at lower temperatures, so you can get good cleaning results in cooler water.

But while clothes may come out lovely and clean, you cannot rely on temperature alone to kill off germs that may be in your laundry – and it’s the same at 60ºC.

Washing at low temperatures all the time can also lead to a build-up of grease or mould on your washing machine's door seal and inside the washing machine's detergent drawer. Some people have also told us about musty smells caused by low-temperature washes.

Manufacturers advise doing at least one high-temperature wash, known as a service or maintenance wash, at 60°C or above, each month, to maintain and clean out a washing machine.

Removing and cleaning the detergent drawer and wiping round the rubber ring with light bleach cleaners or sprays will also reduce problems.

