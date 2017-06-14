AEG washing machines rated

AEG washing machines sit within the Electrolux stable of domestic appliance brands, which includes Zanussi and Electrolus. The AEG brand can be traced all the way back to Berlin in 1883. The German Electricity Company, as it was known back then, has been bought and sold a number of times over the years.

If you're thinking about buying an AEG washing machine and wondering how it compares to other popular washing machines brands, our table below gives you all the information you need.

You can find out how AEG washing machines score in our reviews and how reliable they are. As well as how owners rate them. We've included the pros and cons that you need to know about as well as our Which? verdict on whether you should buy one. If know you want an AEG and simply want to read about individual models, you can compare scores of all of our AEG washing machine reviews.

Every piece of information you'll find here has been independently researched – we buy the AEG washing machines we test ourselves, and we run our own surveys to find out what owners really think of their machines.

