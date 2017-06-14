Beko washing machines rated

Which washing machine brand?
Beko washing machines are usually affordable and sell in very high numbers in the UK and the Turkish brand also produces Blomberg branded washing machines.
The table below shows everything you need to know to decide if you should buy a Beko washing machine. There's a round-up of how Beko washing machines score in our reviews, and you can find out how reliable they are. If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Beko washing machine reviews.
We've also highlighted the pros and cons of owning a Beko washing machine as we see them, based on our lab testing and owners' surveys, including some key need-to-know about the most recent Beko models we've tested.
Our tests find out the washing machines that do an equally job of both cleaning and rinsing. But they'll also tell you how noisy machines are, and the real truth about energy consumption.
|Average test score based on results of models tested between Jan 2013 and September 2016 that are still currently available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 79 Beko owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2016.
How much do Beko washing machines cost?
Beko is one of the more affordable brands when it comes to washing machines. You won't pay too much for most models – they typically cost between £200 and £300 with Which? members telling us they paid £258 for their last Beko. This puts Beko on a par price-wise with brands such as Hotpoint and Indesit.
If you want to see how Beko compares with other major washing machine manufacturers, check out our best washing machine brands. You'll be able to compare how reliable and popular different brands are, as well as view our expert verdicts on each of the brands covered.
Choosing the best Beko washing machine
Turkish manufacturer Beko is a popular washing machine brand in the UK with machines selling in huge numbers. You'll find machines with special programs – including quick washes, wool and hand-wash programs, and variable spin speeds - but you won't find cutting-edge tech, such as smart washers capable of being set from your phone.
There's a range of drum capacities to choose from, depending on your laundry needs, with the largest Beko machines able to handle a whopping 12kg of laundry. But a 7kg drum is the capacity often recommended for medium-sized households. In this, you could wash about 22 shirts in one go, although a more realistic load might include two pairs of adult jeans, three pairs of children's jeans, four shirts, two bath towels, three small towels, three tea towels and two pillowcases.
You'll be able to find Beko washing machines in white, black or silver – which is handy for those concerned with matching their appliances to their kitchen or laundry room.