Bosch washing machines rated

Bosch washing machines are popular. Find out how they score in our reviews and how long they tend to last before getting faults.
Bosch is part of the BSH Group of companies, which also includes washing machine brands Neff and Siemens. In our latest survey of washing machine owners, 25% of respondents owned a Bosch.
But you won't find a bargain-basement Bosch washing machine, so before you splash out, find out whether it's a brand you can rely on for your outlay.
In this guide you'll find, at a glance, the key information you need to know about Bosch washing machines before buying one. Discover how Bosch scores in our reviews and how reliable the brand is. We'll also tell you how likely Bosch owners are to recommend the brand and how loyal they are to it. If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Bosch washing machine reviews.
Every piece of information has been independently researched – we buy the Bosch washing machines we test and carry out our own surveys to find out what owners really think of their machines.
|Table notes
|The average test score is based on results of models tested between January 2013 and September 2016 that are still currently available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 502 AEG owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2016.
How much do Bosch washing machines cost?
Expect most Bosch washing machines to set you back between £300 and £600; so there should be a model available in your price range, but don't expect to find bargain-basement, budget-priced Bosch machines – it's not that kind of brand. The Bosch Classixx range is the most affordable of its machines. Machines from the Advantixx, Logixx and Maxx ranges can cost a bit more. We know from talking to our Which? members that most would pay around £391 for a Bosch washer.
If you want to see how Bosch compares with other major washing machine manufacturers, have a look at our guide to the best washing machine brands. You'll be able to compare how reliable and popular different brands are, as well as view our expert verdicts on each brand covered.
Choosing the best Bosch washing machine
Bosch washing machines have a variety of load capacities, including 6kg, 7kg, 8kg and 9kg. Most Bosch washing machines are white, but you can buy some models in silver or stainless steel and a few in black.
Each Bosch washing machine falls into one of these ranges:
- the value-added Series 4/Bosch Classixx range
- the mid-level Series 6/Bosch Exxcel range
- the premium Series 8/Bosch Logixx range
- the ‘non-core’ Bosch Maxx range.
Interesting wash programs to look for on Bosch washing machines include those for allergy sufferers and a hygiene wash.
ActiveWater is Bosch's way of intelligently matching water use to how dirty the load is, and the SoftSurge drum is Bosch's way of allowing you to wash gently or more vigourously, based on the type of clothes you're washing