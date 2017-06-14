Bosch washing machines rated

Bosch is part of the BSH Group of companies, which also includes washing machine brands Neff and Siemens. In our latest survey of washing machine owners, 25% of respondents owned a Bosch.

But you won't find a bargain-basement Bosch washing machine, so before you splash out, find out whether it's a brand you can rely on for your outlay.

In this guide you'll find, at a glance, the key information you need to know about Bosch washing machines before buying one. Discover how Bosch scores in our reviews and how reliable the brand is. We'll also tell you how likely Bosch owners are to recommend the brand and how loyal they are to it. If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Bosch washing machine reviews.

Every piece of information has been independently researched – we buy the Bosch washing machines we test and carry out our own surveys to find out what owners really think of their machines.

