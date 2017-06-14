Which washing machine brand?
Indesit washing machines rated
By Matt Stevens
Indesit washing machines were made by the eponymous Italian appliance manufacturer until relatively recently, when the brand was bought by American corporation Whirlpool, which also makes Maytag appliances. Hotpoint washing machines are a sister brand to Indesit machines.
Below you can find out all you need to know if you're thinking of buying an Indesit washing machine. This includes how Indesit models score in our reviews, plus how reliable they are. But if you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Indesit washing machine reviews.
We've been reviewing washing machines for years, and our unique and rigorous tests find out which models work best at different temperatures, at both washing and drying, so you can find the washing machine that's the best buy for you. Over the years, we've unearthed plenty of dodgy machines and found out a few key things buyers need to know before they buy an Indesit. You can read this in the table below, along with how previous customers rate the brand.
The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 33 Indesit owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2016.
How much do Indesit washing machines cost?
Most Indesit washing machines cost less than £300, making the brand one of the most affordable on the market.
Owners told us that they paid, on average, £269 for their last Indesit washer, but top-of-the-range machines with large drums can cost a little more.
Choosing the best Indesit washing machine
As with most brands, Indesit mainly produces freestanding washing machines. However, it also offers several built-in models for those looking for a washing machine to sit behind a cupboard door.
Cheaper Indesit washing machines tend to come with A+ energy labels, 6kg drums and 1200rpm spin speeds. Move up through the prices, and you'll find Indesits with larger 9kg drums, 1600rpm spin speeds and A+++ ratings for energy.
Indesit washing machines are typically available in white or silver, although it's possible to find some in black.