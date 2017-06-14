Indesit washing machines rated

Indesit washing machines were made by the eponymous Italian appliance manufacturer until relatively recently, when the brand was bought by American corporation Whirlpool, which also makes Maytag appliances. Hotpoint washing machines are a sister brand to Indesit machines.

Below you can find out all you need to know if you're thinking of buying an Indesit washing machine. This includes how Indesit models score in our reviews, plus how reliable they are. But if you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Indesit washing machine reviews.

We've been reviewing washing machines for years, and our unique and rigorous tests find out which models work best at different temperatures, at both washing and drying, so you can find the washing machine that's the best buy for you. Over the years, we've unearthed plenty of dodgy machines and found out a few key things buyers need to know before they buy an Indesit. You can read this in the table below, along with how previous customers rate the brand.

