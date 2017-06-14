LG washing machines rated

Which washing machine brand?
You can pay from £250 to more than £1,000 for an LG washing machine, but are they worth it at any price? Discover what our reviews have found.
Korean appliance brand LG is a household name in the UK. LG washing machines are typically laden with plenty of features and programs to choose from.
In our table below, you'll find all of the key information you need to know about LG washing machines if you're thinking of buying one. Discover how LG washing machines score in our reviews and whether they last for months or years before getting any faults. If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head straight to our LG washing machine reviews.
You'll also find out the pros and cons of owning an LG. Every piece of information below has been independently researched – we buy all of the LG washing machines we test and run our own surveys to find out what owners really think of their machines. And we test every washing machine we review on how it washes at different temperatures, how well it rinses and spins, how noisy it is and how much energy it uses, so you can avoid the dud machines we've named Don't Buys.
How much do LG washing machines cost?
You can pay anything from around £250 to more than £1,500 for a LG washing machine and, more than most brands, LG provides washing machines to suit almost any budget.
Cheap LG washing machines tend to be stripped down and basic, with reasonably slow 1,200rpm spin speeds and 7kg drum capacities. Top-of-the-range LGs come with huge 12kg drums – that's almost the equivalent of washing two average loads of washing at once – A+++ energy ratings and super-fast 1,600rpm spin speeds.
Choosing the best LG washing machine
LG washing machines tend to be freestanding, rather than integrated. If you're set on an integrated model, LG might not have much to offer you.
Top-of-the-range LG washing machines might set you back more than £1,000, but most tend to come with five-year parts and labour warranties.
Features to look for include direct drive motors, which can keep noise down, and the LG TrueSteam program, which allows you to finish off your laundry with a burst of steam or to refresh tired clothes with hot and damp air.