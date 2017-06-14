Which washing machine brand?
Most reliable washing machine brands
By Matt Stevens
Article 1 of 19
Which washing machines are the most reliable? Discover the washing machine brands that last the longest and those most likely to break.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
To help you to find out which washing machine brands last the longest and which ones you should avoid, we asked more than 1,400 washing machine owners to let us know which washing machines are the most reliable, about faults they've experienced (from a washing machine that won't drain to one that won't spin) and to tell us how happy they are with their chosen brand.
The good news is that washing machines have a good reliability record, in comparison to some other large domestic appliances, with around 18% developing a fault in the first 10 years of ownership. But as you'd expect with a range of brands being available to buy, there are significant differences in reliability between manufacturers.
The best washing machine brand for reliability scores a hugely impressive 92% for reliability and 91% of its models were fault-free for 10 years. But for the worst brand, only 69% were problem free over the same period. So with this brand, there's a greater chance that you'll be faced with a leaky door, a wonky detergent drawer or a water-heater than refuses to heat the water.
Take a look at our washing machine reviews to find the best and the most reliable washing machine for you.
The table below shows the reliability scores and star ratings for each brand of washing machine we received enough responses about in our survey. The more stars, the more reliable the washing machine brand.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to get instant access.
|Which washing machine brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability score
|92%
|88%
|87%
|86%
|85%
|81%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|78%
|77%
|75%
Table notes All ratings based on responses to a Which? member survey of 1,495 washing machine owners in October 2016 and use feedback on members' experiences of the brand that they own. The star ratings show how each brand's reliability score compares to other washing machine brands. Table last updated December 2016.
KeyMember Content
Which washing machine brand stays fault free longest?
You've told us that when you buy a washing machine, you expect it to last for nine years before developing a fault. But our table below shows those washing machine brands that stay fault free the longest.
|Which washing machine brands stay fault free longest
|Brand
|% faults after one year
|% faults after five years
|% faults after 10 years
|8%
|22%
|24%
|5%
|22%
|24%
|4%
|14%
|16%
|8%
|16%
|16%
|5%
|23%
|28%
|3%
|21%
|24%
|4%
|12%
|18%
|7%
|17%
|22%
|3%
|8%
|8%
|6%
|9%
|9%
|6%
|23%
|31%
|1%
|13%
|17%
Table notes All ratings based on responses to a Which? member survey of 1,495 washing machine owners in October 2016.
KeyMember Content
How washing machines brands compare
You've told us that you expect a washing machine to last for nine years without developing a fault. And for two reliable brands, nine-in-ten of their machines will be fault-free for nine years. But for one brand, just seven-in-ten of its machines will be without faults over the same period.
63% of the customers of our most reliable washing machine brand tell us that they'll buy another machine from the same manufacturer. But among the brands we've rated worst for reliability is one brand where just 16% of it's customers tell us they'll buy a new machine from them.
Washing machines in general are just about as reliable as laundry stable-mates tumble dryers and more reliable than washer-dryers. Their 84% average reliability record means that often you'll be able to trust your washing machine to not let you down. But as our table, above, shows, there are brands that are noticeably less reliable.
Our Which? reliability scores are based on the proportion of appliances that encountered problems per brand, and faults are weighted so more serious problems account for more of the score. Star ratings show a brand's reliability when compared with others in that category.
Common washing machine problems
Which? members have told us about the reliability track-record of the washing machines in their kitchens. More than 1,400 of you. And you've let us in on the problems and niggles your machines have caused you over the years, including leaky doors, wobbly machines and smelly detergent drawers.
The most common washing machine problems are:
- Program failures 9%
- Spinning problems 8%
- Water not draining from the drum 8%
9% of the washing machine problems relate to the selected wash programs failing and sadly, there's little you can do as an owner to fix this. Once the circuitry in your machine stops working properly, you'll need to call in a professional to take a look.
Other issues include problems relating to how well your machines spin your clothes. Some of these issue might be born out of your machine being faulty and needing to be repaired. But in some cases, spin problems can be to do with how full, or empty, your machine is.
Most machines are set to not spin if they have what's described in the trade as an uneven load. This could be one sweater set to wash on a program with a high spin speed or equally, an overly full drum.
Try washing with a load-size as described in the manual to suit the wash program to see if this fixes your problem.
How to repair washing machines video guides
Watch our video guides showing you how to deal with some common washing machine problems:
Noisy washing machines If you have a noisy washing machine, you'll want to watch our video on excessively loud washing machines.
Smelly and mouldy washing machines Banish smells and mould with our video on fixing a smelly washing machine.
We also have video guides about washing machines that make strange noises, and fixing a washing machine's detergent drawer.
Washing machine repairs - do it yourself or call a professional?
We've investigated what to do about some of the trickier problems you might encounter with your washing machine, surveying 106 appliance repairers about what advice they'd give for fixing faults with washing machines and other home appliances.
Coins or other foreign objects causing a blockage, so that the machine isn’t draining
Cost of professional repair Around £50.
Repairers’ advice: more than half the repairers we surveyed would recommended getting a machine with this problem repaired professionally. ‘A professional will be able to find the root cause of the problem’, said one repairer.
Our advice: if you can drain the water out yourself, you should be able to get to the pump filter and remove the object. If you can’t, call a repairer.
A leak in the drum-bearing seal causing the machine to make a lot of noise while in use
Repairers’ advice Get it repaired professionally.
Repairers described this as a larger and more involved job that required skill and know-how. One said: ‘There’s no chance somebody without knowledge could do this.’ Cost of professional repair Around £70 – although on some newer washing machines it could be significantly more.
Our advice: You’ll need to call in the professional repairers for this.