Most reliable washing machine brands

To help you to find out which washing machine brands last the longest and which ones you should avoid, we asked more than 1,400 washing machine owners to let us know which washing machines are the most reliable, about faults they've experienced (from a washing machine that won't drain to one that won't spin) and to tell us how happy they are with their chosen brand.

The good news is that washing machines have a good reliability record, in comparison to some other large domestic appliances, with around 18% developing a fault in the first 10 years of ownership. But as you'd expect with a range of brands being available to buy, there are significant differences in reliability between manufacturers.

The best washing machine brand for reliability scores a hugely impressive 92% for reliability and 91% of its models were fault-free for 10 years. But for the worst brand, only 69% were problem free over the same period. So with this brand, there's a greater chance that you'll be faced with a leaky door, a wonky detergent drawer or a water-heater than refuses to heat the water.

Take a look at our washing machine reviews to find the best and the most reliable washing machine for you.

The table below shows the reliability scores and star ratings for each brand of washing machine we received enough responses about in our survey. The more stars, the more reliable the washing machine brand.

