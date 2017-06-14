Samsung washing machines rated

Which washing machine brand?
Samsung is famous for its tech products, but how good are its washing machines? Find out what our reviews say.
Korean company Samsung might be more famous for its phones than its washing machines, but Samsung is a growing presence in the UK washing machine market.
If you're thinking about splashing out on a Samsung but you're unsure how good its washing machines are, read on below.
Find out how Samsung washing machines score in our reviews and how reliable they are. If you'd prefer to read reviews of individual models, head to our Samsung washing machine reviews.
Below, we also tell you how owners rate their Samsung washing machines and how loyal they are to the brand.
All of the data in the guide has been independently researched – we buy all of the Samsung machines we test and run our own surveys to find out what owners really think of their washing machines.
|Samsung washing machines overview table
|Number tested in the last three years
|23
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score (%)
|Loyalty score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes
|Average test score based on results of models tested between Jan 2013 and September 2016 that are still currently available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 161 Samsung owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2016.
How much do Samsung washing machines cost?
Samsung washing machines typically sit within the middle to upper budget.
Expect to pay between £400 and £1,000, but there are some models both below and above this range, with the most expensive costing around £1,700.
Choosing the best Samsung washing machine
Samsung washing machines are generally quite feature-rich, with a lot of extra programs and functionality to choose from. Samsung also allows you to set some of its machines using a smart phone, which can diagnose any problems the machine might be suffering.
The most recent Samsung washing machine innovation is the AddWash feature, which is simply a hatch in the door to add in extra items midway through the wash.
Some models use Samsung’s Ecobubble technology, which mixes detergent with water before entering the drum, then uses air to froth the mixture. It claims that by using this method, detergent can penetrate the fabrics in your laundry quicker than normal. Ecobubble machines are also billed as being able to wash as effectively in cool water as in warm, saving you energy.
Samsung usually produces freestanding washing machines, so it might not be the brand to go for if you're in the market for a built-in washing machine that sits behind a cupboard door.