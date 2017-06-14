Siemens washing machines rated

Siemens washing machines come from the same stable as Bosch and Neff nowadays, but the German brand can trace its history back to 19th-century Berlin.

Does all this heritage equal great washing machines? You can find out all we know about Siemens washing machines below, including how well they score in our reviews and how reliable they are.

We've also asked owners of Siemens washing machines whether they recommend the brand and if they'd buy from it again.

We've tested thousands of washing machines over the years and have found many that fail at the basic tasks of cleaning, rinsing and spinning well. So make sure you find out the pros and cons of owning a Siemens washing machine before you buy.

