Siemens washing machines rated

Siemens washing machines come from the same stable as Bosch and Neff nowadays, but the German brand can trace its history back to 19th-century Berlin.
Does all this heritage equal great washing machines? You can find out all we know about Siemens washing machines below, including how well they score in our reviews and how reliable they are.
We've also asked owners of Siemens washing machines whether they recommend the brand and if they'd buy from it again.
We've tested thousands of washing machines over the years and have found many that fail at the basic tasks of cleaning, rinsing and spinning well. So make sure you find out the pros and cons of owning a Siemens washing machine before you buy.
|Table notes
|The average test score is based on results of models tested between January 2013 and September 2016 that are still currently available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 48 Siemens owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2016.
How much do Siemens washing machines cost?
Most Siemens washing machines will cost you between £450 and £1000, but there are some models available for more, making Siemens one of the more expensive brands available.
Top-of-the-range Siemens washers come with A+++ energy labels, can spin about as fast as any washing machine can at 1600rpm, and usually have room inside for a substantial 9kg load of cottons.
Cheaper Siemens machines are just as energy efficient, but come with slightly smaller drums and aren't quite as speedy when spinning.
Choosing the best Siemens washing machine
As with most washing machine brands, Siemens focuses on producing freestanding models. However, while hard to find, Siemens integrated models are available.
Siemens washing machines typically have a drum capacity of 7kg– the capacity often recommended for medium-sized households. But 8kg and 9kg machines are also commonly available.
Features to look for include Siemens' i-DOS technology which allows pre-loaded liquid detergent to be dispensed during the wash and based upon how dirty the clothes are. Smart connectivity is also available on some models.
You'll find that Siemens washing machines usually come only in white.