Top 12 washing machine brands for 2017

At Which?, we've been testing washing machines since the 1950s. Along the way, we've developed an unrivalled understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of each brand.

Currently, each machine we get our hands on spends at least four weeks being assessed in the Which? test lab to give us the results we need to produce our in-depth washing machine reviews. We test how they wash, how thoroughly they rinse detergent away and how efficiently they spin water away from the clothes. And we carry out more than 50 ease of use assessments to find our which machines will be a dream to live with and which ones will be a nightmare.

You can find out how we rate individual models by comparing all our washing machines reviews.

But below we share what we've learnt about each of the biggest washing machine brands, such as Bosch, Miele, Hotpoint, LG, Samsung and Beko. Our insider advice reveals which machines did well in our tests, which brands you can trust to be reliable and which brands you should avoid.

Below, we've collated all our washing machine review results, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see, at a glance, how the key washing machine brands stack up against each other.

