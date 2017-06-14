Top 12 washing machine brands for 2017

Which washing machine brand?
At Which?, we've been testing washing machines since the 1950s. Along the way, we've developed an unrivalled understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of each brand.
Currently, each machine we get our hands on spends at least four weeks being assessed in the Which? test lab to give us the results we need to produce our in-depth washing machine reviews. We test how they wash, how thoroughly they rinse detergent away and how efficiently they spin water away from the clothes. And we carry out more than 50 ease of use assessments to find our which machines will be a dream to live with and which ones will be a nightmare.
You can find out how we rate individual models by comparing all our washing machines reviews.
But below we share what we've learnt about each of the biggest washing machine brands, such as Bosch, Miele, Hotpoint, LG, Samsung and Beko. Our insider advice reveals which machines did well in our tests, which brands you can trust to be reliable and which brands you should avoid.
Below, we've collated all our washing machine review results, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see, at a glance, how the key washing machine brands stack up against each other.
|74%
|90%
|At the time of writing, every washing machine on our site from this brand is a Best Buy. Doing a great job of cleaning your clothes, our survey shows it's the brand that's least likely to break down. Though its machines can be a bit pricey, owners of these models vouch that the brand represents excellent value for money.
|74%
|86%
|With good scores across all of its machines we've tested, it's rare to come across a bad washer from this brand. It has a collection of Best Buys and no Don't Buys and reliability is good. Washing machines from this company are generally a safe bet, are packed with technology and are liked by their owners.
|64%
|74%
|This brand has a good track record in our tests - its washing machines are usually good at their job, sometimes excellent and always represent very good value for money. Around one-in-four of those we've tested go on to become Best Buys and you will be able to pick one up for around £300.
|65%
|84%
|Washing machines from this company often do very well in our tests - half of those currently on our site are Best Buys and we have no Don't Buys. They have a good reliability record, owners like them and you don't have to break the bank to buy a good one with Best Buys available for less than £400.
|66%
|83%
|This is a popular brand with Which? members and its washing machines do very well in our tests. The models we've tested have a high ratio of Best Buys, as clothes tend to get a good clean and its machines are easy to use. There aren't many to choose from, but all of those currently on our site are Best Buys.
|54%
|There's nothing to write home about when it comes to washing machines from this company. We like the way that Smart technology has been introduced to their ranges and at an affordable price. But while there are no Don't Buys on our site, none of the machines we've recently tested are good enough to Best Buys.
|70%
|Washing machines from this company are a worthwhile investment. On the whole, its machines do a good job of washing clothes with around half of those we’ve tested earning Best Buy status and it's average test score is right up there with the best. You’ll find the odd niggle with some machines, so it's worth reading our reviews to find out more.
|70%
|84%
|The best washing machines from this company are easily good enough to be Best Buys and more than half of those on our site proudly sport our Which? recommendation. They usually do a grand job of washing clothes, reliability is traditionally good, customers like them and test scores are high across the board.
|55%
|68%
|This company's washing machines are affordable and there are plenty to choose from - there are more than 20 on our site. None are quite good enough to be Best Buys and we've found one bad enough to be a Don't Buy. Customers rate them highly for value for money.
|52%
|Low prices and indifferent clothes washing define washing machines from this brand. There are more than 15 on our site but none did well enough in our washing, rinsing and spinning tests to become Best Buys. And two are so bad that we've made them Don't Buys. Reliability is satisfactory but no better.
|54%
|68%
|Customers tell us that this company's washing machines are good value for money but in our tests we haven't found one good enough to be a Best Buy in recent years. We've tested more than 20 and among that number lurk four Don't Buys to steer well clear of. Reliability isn't bad, but it isn't good either.
|70%
|86%
|The brand of washing machine does a good job of washing clothes. With a high average test score and a clutch of Best Buys among those that we've tested, customers like them and tell us they're good value for money. Reliability is satisfactory but no better but reassuringly, there are no Don't Buys on our site.
Table notes Reliability ratings based on responses to a Which? member survey of 1,495 washing machine owners in October 2016 and use feedback on members' experiences of the brand that they own. The star ratings show how each brand's reliability score compares to other washing machine brands. Where n/a appears, survey data is not available for this brand. Table last updated December 2016.
Sample sizes AEG 51, Beko 79, Bosch 502, Hoover 25, Hotpoint 127, Indesit 33, John Lewis 83, LG 41, Miele 158, Samsung 161, Siemens 48, Zanussi 103, other brands 84.
Choosing the best brand of washing machine
A brilliant washing machine doesn't just wash clothes well. It needs to be a model you can rely on and, ideally, one you would be happy recommend to a friend.
The washing machine brand at the top of our chart ticks all these boxes as well as having a number of Best Buy washing machines. And the difference between the best and the worst brands in terms of scores achieved in our tests is striking, with the best brand scoring 22% more on average in our lab tests.
92% - The highest score for reliability, earned by the brand also achieving the highest customer score.
In our verdict of each brand, we've pulled together everything we know about each brand, be it a pricey Miele, a middle of the price-range Bosch or a much cheaper Hotpoint machine, to quickly pass on the critical information you need to know when considering a purchase. In all, you'll find our verdict on a dozen brands of washing machine including AEG, Beko, Bosch, Samsung and Zanussi.
The reliability ratings in the table above are based on feedback from more than 1,400 Which? members who told us about any and all problems they've had with the machines they own. The fewer problems they've had, the higher the score for reliability. We've also included customer score, which determines how happy people are with their chosen brand of washing machine and whether they would be likely to recommend it to someone else.
How we calculate the best and worst washing machine brands
We've collated all of our washing machine test results, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to the best and worst washer brands. We’ve also added our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, taken straight from our latest survey of thousands of washing machine owners, so you can get a clear picture of how the different brands compare.
We work out our washing machine reliability ratings and scores by asking owners about the problems they've faced since buying their machines. The greater the number of problems and the more severe the problems, the lower the reliability score for the brand. We base our reliability scores on products up to six years old.
The Which? customer score is based on how satisfied owners are with their machines and whether they would recommend the brand to a friend.