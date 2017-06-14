Top five Beko washing machines

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

By Matt Stevens

Have your heart set on a Beko washing machine? Take your pick from the Beko machines that scored top in our reviews.  

Find the best Beko washing machines

Beko is a popular washing machine brand and one of the more affordable. 

If you’re in the market for a washing machine and are interested in buying a Beko, especially if you need to replace your machine in a hurry, we’ve pulled together our pick of the five best Beko washing machines from our tests in the table below. 

See which of these top-scoring, widely available machines is best for you or compare all the models from this popular brand we've tested in our Beko washing machine reviews.

Which? members can log in now to reveal our Beko washing machine recommendations. 

If you're not already a Which? member, sign up for a £1 Which? trial to unlock the table below and get instant access to thousands of product reviews. 

Top five best Beko washing machines

Beko WM74165W
Today's best price £269.99
Which? score 63%
Reviewed Apr 2016
Cotton wash:
4 out of 5
Spin dry:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Cotton capacity (kg):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
This is a good washing machine, it did well in our tests and comes at an eye-catching price. Wash results were good and we like the way it spins.

Beko Wi1483
Today's best price £389.99
Which? score 63%
Reviewed Oct 2014
Cotton wash:
4 out of 5
Spin dry:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
2 out of 5
Cotton capacity (kg):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
This Beko washing machine does a rare thing: its 40°C cottons program gives clothes a good clean and does this in a fairly quick time

Beko WMB91233LW
Today's best price £210.00
Which? score 62%
Reviewed May 2016
Cotton wash:
3 out of 5
Spin dry:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Cotton capacity (kg):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
It’s not a bad washing machine, but it doesn’t offer brilliant enough results across the board to become a Best Buy. It does an excellent job of cleaning and spinning synthetics, but it’s less impressive with cottons.

Beko WX842430W
Today's best price £329.99
Which? score 62%
Reviewed Mar 2016
Cotton wash:
4 out of 5
Spin dry:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Cotton capacity (kg):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
This Beko washing machine is very easy to use and does a good job of cleaning clothes and spinning excess water away.

Beko WMB81243LW
Today's best price £239.00
Which? score 61%
Reviewed Nov 2015
Cotton wash:
3 out of 5
Spin dry:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Cotton capacity (kg):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
While it’s not completely amazing, this Beko does do a very good job of washing synthetic fabrics, it has an effective spin and it’s easy to use.

The recommendations and scores in our table above are correct as of November 2016. Want to compare brands? See the top-performing washing machines we've tested from Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit and Zanussi. Or head straight to our all-brand top-scoring Best Buy washing machines

Independent washing machine tests

We don't think that anyone should end up shelling out their hard-earned cash for a washing machine that breaks down prematurely or is anything less than fantastic at washing clothes.

That’s why we check how well each washing machine we test copes with tough stains, such as, blood, chocolate, coffee, grass and red wine. And we also carry out 50 separate ease-of-use assessments so that when you get your washing machine home, you can be confident it will be really easy to use.

All washing machines we test – including Beko – get tested for a month at the Which? Test Lab

Beko washing machine reviews you can rely on

Turkish manufacturer Beko is a popular washing machine brand in the UK. It's not a brand known for providing extras, such as a time-remaining display or an LCD display panel, but you'll be able to find special programs – including quick washes, wool and hand-wash programs, and variable spin speeds.

Every Beko washing machine we test spends at least a month being assessed in the Which? test lab – that's the Which? difference. Only then do we have enough information to bring you our independent washing machine reviews

But we don’t stop there. For a washing machine to be awarded Best Buy status it has to be one of the highest scoring in our tests and come from a reliable washing machine brand. We survey thousands of washing machine owners each year to find out about the niggles and problems their machines have caused them. 

Brands with a poor reliability record can only be awarded Best Buys when their machines do well enough in our tests and they provide a free five-year parts and labour guarantee.

You can see how the major brands stack up by going to our guide to the best washing machine brands

