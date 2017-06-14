Top five Bosch washing machines

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

By Matt Stevens

Is your heart set on a Bosch washing machine? Take your pick from the Bosch machines that scored highest in our reviews.  

Find the best Bosch washing machines

Bosch is a popular washing machine brand. Right now, we have more than 20 reviews of Bosch washing machines. That’s a lot of choice if you’re in the market for a washing machine and are interested in buying a Bosch, especially if you need to replace your machine in a hurry.

To take the hassle out of weighing up the pros and cons of every Bosch washing machine we’ve tested, we’ve pulled together our pick of the five best Bosch washing machines from our tests in the table below. 

Choose from the five widely available Bosch models that scored top in our tests or, if you'd rather read reviews of all of the individual models tested, head to our Bosch washing machine reviews.

Which? members can log in now to reveal our Bosch washing machine recommendations. 

If you’re not already a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to unlock the table below and get instant access to thousands of product reviews. 

Top five best Bosch washing machines

Bosch WAN28100GB
Today's best price £339.99
Which? score 77%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Best Buy
Cotton wash:
5 out of 5
Spin dry:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Cotton capacity (kg):
Cotton capacity (kg):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
Energy label:

This Best Buy washing machine does an outstanding job of cleaning clothes, whether on the cottons or synthetics cycles. The spin cycle is effective at removing water from laundry, and you’ll find this washing machine simple to use.

Bosch WAT24420GB
Today's best price £479.99
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Best Buy
Cotton wash:
5 out of 5
Spin dry:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Cotton capacity (kg):
Cotton capacity (kg):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
Energy label:

It’s easy for us to give this washing machine our Best Buy recommendation. It’s brilliant at cleaning clothes, plus it’s really easy to use. Its only real flaw is its inefficiency with water use on the cottons cycle.

Bosch WAN28080GB/05
Today's best price £349.99
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Cotton wash:
5 out of 5
Spin dry:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Cotton capacity (kg):
Cotton capacity (kg):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
Energy label:

If you want a washing machine that can work cleaning wonders, then look no further than this excellent machine. This washer gets full marks in our tests for its ability to clean even stubborn stains from both cottons and synthetics.

Bosch WAQ283S1GB
Today's best price £359.97
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Oct 2014
Best Buy
Cotton wash:
4 out of 5
Spin dry:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Cotton capacity (kg):
Cotton capacity (kg):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
Energy label:

This is a brilliant washing machine Best Buy from Bosch – it blasts stains out of clothes and does a first-class job of spinning away excess water. It isn’t bad at rinsing and it’s a doddle to use – we like how clearly marked the control panel is.

Bosch WAW28660GB
Today's best price £799.99
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Dec 2014
Best Buy
Cotton wash:
4 out of 5
Spin dry:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Cotton capacity (kg):
Cotton capacity (kg):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Max spin speed (rpm):
Energy label:
Energy label:

This brilliant Best Buy delivers outstanding cleaning whether you’re washing cottons or synthetics, and its 1,400rpm spin is superb. It’s really easy to use – we like the wide door opening, and the popular 40°C cottons program is quick.

Recommendations and scores in our table above were correct as of November 2016. You can see all our top-scoring Best Buys by browsing our best washing machines. Want to compare brands? Read reviews of the top-performing washing machines we've tested from Hotpoint, Indesit, Zanussi and Beko

If you do choose to buy a Bosch washing machine, you're in good company. In our 2016 washing machine survey, 34% of respondents owned a Bosch. 

You should expect to pay between around £300 and £600 for a Bosch. Machines from the premium series 8/Logixx range can cost a bit more.

Independent washing machine tests

We don't think anyone should end up shelling out their hard-earned cash for a washing machine that breaks down prematurely or is anything less than fantastic at washing clothes.

That’s why we test how well each washing machine we test copes with tough stains, such as blood, chocolate, coffee, grass and red wine. And we also carry out 50 separate ease-of-use assessments so that when you get your washing machine home, you can be confident it will be really easy to use.

All washing machines we test – including Bosch – get tested for a month at the Which? Test Lab

Bosch washing machine reviews you can rely on

Every Bosch washing machine we test spends at least a month being assessed in the Which? test lab – that's the Which? difference. Only then do we have enough information to bring you our independent washing machine reviews

But we don’t stop there. For a washing machine to be awarded Best Buy status, it has to be one of the highest scoring in our tests and come from a reliable washing machine brand. We survey thousands of washing machine owners each year to find out about the niggles and problems their machines have caused them. 

Brands with a poor reliability record can only be awarded Best Buys when their machines do well enough in our tests and they provide a free five-year parts and labour guarantee.

You can see how the major brands stack up in our guide to the best washing machine brands

You may also be interested in

