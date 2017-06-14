Which washing machine brand?
Top five Hotpoint washing machines
By Matt Stevens
Find the best Hotpoint washing machines
Need to replace your Hotpoint washing machine in a hurry? To make it easier to weigh up the pros and cons of the best Hotpoint washing machines, we’ve compiled a list of the five best Hotpoint models that came top in our tests.
Hotpoint is one of the bestselling and best-known washing machine brands in the UK. Most Hotpoint washing machines cost less than £300, making the brand one of the more affordable on the market, too. Like most washing machine brands, Hotpoint mainly produces freestanding models. You can also find several built-in models if you're looking for a Hotpoint washing machine to sit behind a cupboard door.
Choose from the five widely available Hotpoint models that scored top in our tests or, if you'd rather read reviews of all the Hotpoint models we've tested, head to our Hotpoint washing machine reviews.
Top five best Hotpoint washing machines
- Cotton wash:
- 5 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
This washing machine is great at cleaning clothes. The 40°C cottons wash does an outstanding job of getting clothes clean, so even the majority of tough stains should be removed. And the spin does a good job of removing water from your laundry.
- Cotton wash:
- 5 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
This Hotpoint is a pretty decent machine. It does a good job of cleaning clothes, especially laundry washed on the 40 degree cottons cycle. Anyone looking for an integrated washing machine should have this model on their shortlist.
- Cotton wash:
- 4 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
This is a good washing machine from Hotpoint - cleaning is above average, it's very easy to use and the spin cycle does a good job of removing water at the end of the wash.
- Cotton wash:
- 4 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
If you can find it at a good price, you could do a lot worse than this Hotpoint model. It cleans well, has an effective spin and it’s straightforward to use.
- Cotton wash:
- 4 out of 5
- Spin dry:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cotton capacity (kg):
- Max spin speed (rpm):
- Energy label:
This Hotpoint does a good job of cleaning your clothes on both the 40°C cotton and synthetic cycles. This doesn't mean that it always gets rid of the most stubborn stains, but you can expect a good all-round clean from this machine.
The recommendations and scores in our table above were correct as of November 2016. Want to compare with other brands? See the top-performing washing machines we've tested from Beko, Bosch, Indesit and Zanussi. Or compare all of our Best Buys in the best washing machines.
Independent washing machine tests
We test how well each washing machine copes with tough stains, such as blood, chocolate, coffee, grass and red wine. We also carry out 50 separate ease-of-use assessments so that when you get your washing machine home, you can be confident it will be really easy to use.
That's because we don't think anyone should waste money on a washing machine that is anything less than excellent at washing and rinsing clothes.
Every washing machine that we test – including Hotpoint models – get tested for a month at the Which? test lab
Hotpoint washing machine reviews you can rely on
Most Hotpoint washing machines will cost you between £200 and £500, making the brand among the most affordable on the market.
Every Hotpoint washing machine we review spends at least a month being tested in our Which? lab – that's our Which? difference. Only then do we have enough information to bring you our independent washing machine reviews.
But we don’t stop there. For a washing machine to be awarded Best Buy status, it not only has to be one of the highest scoring in our tests, it has to come from a reliable washing machine brand, too. We survey thousands of washing machine owners each year to find out about the niggles and problems that their machines have caused them.
Brands with a poor reliability record can only be awarded a Best Buy when their machines do well enough in our tests and they provide a free five-year parts and labour guarantee.
You can see for yourself how the major brands score on reliability in our guide to the best washing machine brands.