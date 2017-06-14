Energy-efficient washing machines

Washing machine energy costs

Buy one of the most expensive-to-run washing machines and you could find yourself up to £80 a year worse off than if you'd bought an energy-efficient machine. Some machines will cost very little to run each year – just slightly more than £20 in some cases. But others will set you back significantly more – sometimes as much as £100 a year – based on being used three times a week to wash a cottons load at 40°C.

But what you need to weigh up is that a washing machine with cheaper running costs won’t necessarily be any good at washing clothes. So, be sure to use our washing machine lifetime-costs calculator in combination with our washing machines reviews. That way, you’ll give yourself the best chance of finding a great washing machine that also keeps running costs low.

The real cost of using and owning a washing machine

The washing machine lifetime-costs calculator tells you how much washing machines cost to run. We've also added the annual running costs to the price of the machine so you can see at a glance what the total cost of owning and using the machine will be over its lifetime.

You can use the calculator to compare running costs between different washing machines you're interested in. And you can look at costs for anywhere between three and 12 years of ownership (depending on how long you generally keep a washing machine for). You can also sort machines by brand and type.