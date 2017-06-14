Washing machine jargon buster

E

Easy iron

An Easy Iron program should help to prevent creases from forming in clothes, typically by lowering the spin speed or shortening the spin cycle. Some washing machines will have an easy-iron setting that alters other programs, as opposed to being a standalone program.

Easy-care

The easy care program is another name for the synthetics program, and is suitable to wash non-cotton garments such as clothes made from polyester and viscose. Which? tests the 40°C synthetic cycle as part of our washing machine testing, as it is one of the most popularly used programs among Which? members.

Eco-mode

Eco-mode is not a program - but a function you can select to alter other programs on your machine. For instance, if you choose a 40°C cotton cycle, and then activate the eco-mode, the washing cycle should become more energy efficient. However, the drawback is that the program will typically take longer to complete. See also: Speed mode

Elbow

The elbow is the horse-shoe shaped bit of plastic that you need to thread your waste hose through.

End delay

Similar to delay start. The end-delay function allows you to tell the machine when you want the cycle to finish eg you could program the machine to have your clothes ready in six hours from pressing the start button.

Energy cost

Separate to the Energy label, Which? calculates how much a washing machine will add to your annual bills. We base our estimates on the 40°C cotton program, as if it were run four times a week, every week, for a year. We have found several examples of an A+ machine being cheaper to run than an A+++ machine, as the Energy label is worked out differently. You'll find the Energy cost for each machine we've tested, in the Technical Specifications section of each review.

EU energy label

The EU Energy label shows the official energy rating for that washing machine. The current ratings are A+++ (the most efficient), A++, A+ and A (the least efficient). We test washing machines differently to the EU energy label, basing our costs completely on the 40°C cotton program - and have found A+ machines that cost less to run than an A+++ machine.

Express option/program

See - Quick wash

Extended warranty

Most washing machines come with a one or two year manufacturer warranty. But some appliances/manufacturers can come with extended warranties, either for free or at a cost, that increases the length of time that the washing machine is covered. If you've paid for an extended warranty but have decided you do not need it - you may be able to get your money back: see our guide on cancelling an extended warranty.

Extra rinse

An extra-rinse function allows you to add an extra rinse, or set of extra rinses, to the end of a washing program. The extra rinse should help wash out more excess detergent, so could be of use to those with sensitive skin.