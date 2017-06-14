Which Washing Machine Should You Buy?

Are top-loading washing machines any good?

Top-loading washing machines are about two-thirds the width of front-loading washing machines. They can be positioned beneath a worktop, but you have to wheel them out to use them, which can be quite an effort.

The spring-loaded inner doors tend to be awkward. The force of the spring makes them hard to open, and the doors don't automatically line up with the outer door when the wash finishes, so you have to turn the drum to get the washing out.

The majority of the machines we test are front-loading washing machines. When we last tested top-loading washing machines, none were good enough to be Best Buys. They were noisy, awkward to use and vibrated too much.

Is a washer-dryer a good idea?

Washer-dryers are as good as washing machines for cleaning power, but they're not as good at drying as a Best Buy tumble dryer. They're more awkward to use, too, since the drying capacity is always smaller than the washing capacity.

However, if you are keen to have a dryer and don't have space for the tumble dryer and washing machine, a washer-dryer could be the answer. Take a look at our washer-dryer reviews to see the Best Buys and Don't Buys we've identified.

Can I stack a tumble dryer on top of my washing machine?

It's not advisable to simply place a tumble dryer on top of your washer – any jolts or the vibration of a high spin could dislodge the tumble dryer and cause damage.

But if you're short on space and want both a washing machine and a tumble dryer, there is a solution.

If both your washing machine and your tumble dryer are made by the same manufacturer, you should be able to buy a stacking kit to fix your dryer on top of your washing machine. These kits can be bought from manufacturers or department stores,

You can also buy universal stacking kits if you have a washer and dryer from two different brands. These kits are designed to fix any dryer on top of any front-loading washer – although a brand-specific kit may fix them more firmly.