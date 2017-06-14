Which? Best Buy washing-up liquids

Washing-up is a dull chore, but a Best Buy-recommended washing-up liquid will help you blitz through it so that you're back on the sofa in a jiffy.

We've lab tested washing-up liquids from big brands including Fairy, Persil and Ecover, as well as supermarket own-labels. Our tests go further than anyone else's to separate the liquids that you'll swear by from those that you might swear at.

We pit washing-up liquids against baked-on grease and everyday fat. This means that five-star-rated liquids make cleaning up after a Sunday roast much less daunting.

Our tests measure just how many plates each liquid can wash per 100ml. The best clean more than 2,000 plates, while the worst limp through just 800.

We pour a total of 1.2kg of animal fat onto 742 plates to find out the best washing-up liquids to buy for your kitchen.

Our test results also reveal where you can spend less and buy a brilliant washing-up liquid at the same time - we've found some great-value Best Buys, so that you won't pay over the odds for a substandard liquid.

